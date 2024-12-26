Stearns Farm CSA

Hosted by

Stearns Farm CSA

About this event

PYO Dahlia voucher

PYO Dahlia voucher
$28
This voucher entitles the holder to 15 dahlias in our Pick Your Own Flower Garden. Redeemable from September - October. You will receive a printable voucher in your confirmation email that you can print to give as a gift or can bring with you when you are ready to redeem it.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!