PYO flower voucher
$18
This voucher entitles the holder to 25 blooms in our Pick Your Own Flower Garden. Redeemable from mid-July to October. Excludes dahlias. You will receive a printable voucher in your confirmation email that you can print to give as a gift or can bring with you when you are ready to redeem it.

