Python Trapper Training Workshops

rate.xLeft
The training includes two nights of fieldwork (Friday 7 PM to Sunday AM), approximately four hours per night, transportation during training, and a black long-sleeve logo shirt. You are responsible for meals and lodging.
rate.xLeft
The training includes two nights of fieldwork (Friday 7 PM to Sunday AM), approximately four hours per night, transportation during training, and a black long-sleeve logo shirt. You are responsible for meals and lodging. Includes 1 year membership in the Florida Trappers Association
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing