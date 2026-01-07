NCMS-Greater DFW Chapter

Hosted by

NCMS-Greater DFW Chapter

About this event

Q1-Greater DFW Chapter Meeting

8710 Freeport Pkwy

Irving, TX 75063, USA

Ticket #1
$25

Option #1: Chipotle Roast Beef Sandwich


Roast Beef, Cheddar, Chipotle Fried Onions and Chipotle Aioli on Multigrain Bread. Accompanied by Kettle Chips, a Freshly Baked Cookie and Bottled Water with the appropriate Condiments, Silverware, Napkins, and Alcohol Wipe in an Individually Sealed Artisan Direct Kraft Box.

Ticket #2
$25

Option #2: Chicken Cobb Salad


Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Hard Cooked Egg, Onion and Balsamic Vinaigrette. Served with Crusty French Baguette, Freshly Baked Cookie and Bottled Water. Packaged with the appropriate Condiments, Silverware, Napkins, and Alcohol Wipe in an Individually Sealed Artisan Direct Kraft Box.

Ticket #3
$25

Option #3: Portabella Mushroom Panini


Marinated Grilled Mushroom, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto and Balsamic Glaze on Crusty Baguette. Served with Kettle Chips, a Freshly Baked Cookie and Bottled Water. Packaged with the appropriate Condiments, Silverware, Napkins, and Alcohol Wipe in an Individually Sealed Artisan Direct Kraft Box.

Ticket #4
$35

Non Member Attendee

Option #1: Chipotle Roast Beef Sandwich


Roast Beef, Cheddar, Chipotle Fried Onions and Chipotle Aioli on Multigrain Bread. Accompanied by Kettle Chips, a Freshly Baked Cookie and Bottled Water with the appropriate Condiments, Silverware, Napkins, and Alcohol Wipe in an Individually Sealed Artisan Direct Kraft Box.

Ticket #5
$35

Non Member Attendee

Option #2: Chicken Cobb Salad


Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Hard Cooked Egg, Onion and Balsamic Vinaigrette. Served with Crusty French Baguette, Freshly Baked Cookie and Bottled Water. Packaged with the appropriate Condiments, Silverware, Napkins, and Alcohol Wipe in an Individually Sealed Artisan Direct Kraft Box.

Ticket #6
$35

Non Member Attendee

Option #3: Portabella Mushroom Panini


Marinated Grilled Mushroom, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto and Balsamic Glaze on Crusty Baguette. Served with Kettle Chips, a Freshly Baked Cookie and Bottled Water. Packaged with the appropriate Condiments, Silverware, Napkins, and Alcohol Wipe in an Individually Sealed Artisan Direct Kraft Box.

Ticket #7
$10

NO MEAL OPTION

Ticket #8
$20

Non Member Attendee

NO MEAL OPTION

Add a donation for NCMS-Greater DFW Chapter

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!