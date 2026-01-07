Q1-Greater DFW Chapter Meeting

Hosted by
About this event
Option #1: Chipotle Roast Beef Sandwich
Roast Beef, Cheddar, Chipotle Fried Onions and Chipotle Aioli on Multigrain Bread. Accompanied by Kettle Chips, a Freshly Baked Cookie and Bottled Water with the appropriate Condiments, Silverware, Napkins, and Alcohol Wipe in an Individually Sealed Artisan Direct Kraft Box.
Option #2: Chicken Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Hard Cooked Egg, Onion and Balsamic Vinaigrette. Served with Crusty French Baguette, Freshly Baked Cookie and Bottled Water. Packaged with the appropriate Condiments, Silverware, Napkins, and Alcohol Wipe in an Individually Sealed Artisan Direct Kraft Box.
Option #3: Portabella Mushroom Panini
Marinated Grilled Mushroom, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto and Balsamic Glaze on Crusty Baguette. Served with Kettle Chips, a Freshly Baked Cookie and Bottled Water. Packaged with the appropriate Condiments, Silverware, Napkins, and Alcohol Wipe in an Individually Sealed Artisan Direct Kraft Box.
Non Member Attendee
Option #1: Chipotle Roast Beef Sandwich
Roast Beef, Cheddar, Chipotle Fried Onions and Chipotle Aioli on Multigrain Bread. Accompanied by Kettle Chips, a Freshly Baked Cookie and Bottled Water with the appropriate Condiments, Silverware, Napkins, and Alcohol Wipe in an Individually Sealed Artisan Direct Kraft Box.
Non Member Attendee
Option #2: Chicken Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Hard Cooked Egg, Onion and Balsamic Vinaigrette. Served with Crusty French Baguette, Freshly Baked Cookie and Bottled Water. Packaged with the appropriate Condiments, Silverware, Napkins, and Alcohol Wipe in an Individually Sealed Artisan Direct Kraft Box.
Non Member Attendee
Option #3: Portabella Mushroom Panini
Marinated Grilled Mushroom, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto and Balsamic Glaze on Crusty Baguette. Served with Kettle Chips, a Freshly Baked Cookie and Bottled Water. Packaged with the appropriate Condiments, Silverware, Napkins, and Alcohol Wipe in an Individually Sealed Artisan Direct Kraft Box.
NO MEAL OPTION
Non Member Attendee
NO MEAL OPTION
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!