Q2 Pop-Up Classes

About this event
Wednesday, April 15th
6:45pm - 8:15pm
Take a deep dive into the fundamentals that make burlesque burlesque. From juicy bumps and slow grinds to shimmies, shakes, and a strut that turns heads, this class is all about discovering the movement, mindset, and magnetism that fuel unforgettable performers.
You’ll learn foundational burlesque vocabulary, practice walks with purpose and personality, and explore movement that feels powerful, playful, and unapologetically you. Throughout the class, Anastasia Arsenic will guide you with a focus on technique, attitude, and presence, because burlesque isn’t just about what you do, it’s about how you do it. Expect a supportive space to tap into your confidence, sensuality, and inner showstopper.
What to Bring: Heels if desired, but not necessary
Tuesday, May 12th
6:45pm - 8:15pm (90 min)
Discover the fundamentals of the iconic tassel twirl in this fun technique-focused class. Whether you’re brand new or brushing up your skills, you’ll learn everything you need to get those tassels spinning with confidence and style.
Sherry Bomb will share her tips on choosing the perfect pasties and tassels for maximum rotation, including sizing, weight, materials, and adhesive options. From there, you’ll learn the foundational movements, posture, and momentum that create clean, consistent spins to mesmerize any audience and make your tassel work uniquely you.
Students can bring their own pasties (tassels with swivels are best). There will also be pasties provided for students to borrow.
What to Bring: Pasties with swivel tassels, pasties will also be provided for the class
Tuesday, June 9th
6:45pm - 8:15pm (120 min)
Learn essential movements of classic burlesque and psychology of the tease, starring: Glamorous Gloves! We’ll cover classic burlesque moves as a foundation and play with imaginative ways to peel off those gloves— getting a sense of how “the strip” connects with “the tease.”
Ruby Joule will guide you through the classic techniques while exploring a repertoire of different glove reveals, bringing it all together with a short combination. Bring your own over-the-elbow gloves, or a few will be provided for class use.
What to Bring: Long, over the elbow gloves. Yoga mat for stretching if you wish.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!