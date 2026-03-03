Q2 Series- Waitlist

Sunday, April 19th

1:15pm - 2:45pm (90 min)





This all-levels movement class is designed to safely increase flexibility, mobility, and strength through guided full-body stretch sequences. With an empowering, body-positive and gender-expansive approach, participants move through introductory yoga flows, light core engagement, deep stretching, and split-prep exercises. Modifications are offered throughout to accommodate a wide range of mobility levels, while offering opportunities for challenge and growth.





With a supportive, interactive environment, Alexander the Great will share his bendy expertise on how to properly engage muscles, deepen stretches safely, and build sustainable flexibility to support and expand movement repertoire.