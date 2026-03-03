Q2 Series- Waitlist

About this event
Sunday, April 19th
1:15pm - 2:45pm (90 min)
This all-levels movement class is designed to safely increase flexibility, mobility, and strength through guided full-body stretch sequences. With an empowering, body-positive and gender-expansive approach, participants move through introductory yoga flows, light core engagement, deep stretching, and split-prep exercises. Modifications are offered throughout to accommodate a wide range of mobility levels, while offering opportunities for challenge and growth.
With a supportive, interactive environment, Alexander the Great will share his bendy expertise on how to properly engage muscles, deepen stretches safely, and build sustainable flexibility to support and expand movement repertoire.
Sunday, May 3rd
1:15pm- 3:15pm (120 min)
Twirl into the world of elegance, grace, and timeless allure of the feather fan dance! Explore the different facets of this iconic skill as we dive into grips, positions, and storytelling techniques to bring your fantasy to life. Through sweeping movements, smooth transitions, and the art of the tease, you'll learn to handle your fans with poise and purpose.
This class will teach you how to move with confidence, master classic fan techniques, and create conceal-and-reveal moments that have been captivating audiences for generations. Jolie Goodnight shares her secrets to effortless stage presence and elegance. Open to all levels—no experience needed!
Sunday, May 31st
1:15pm- 3:15pm (120 min)
Take your throne, and get ready to tease! This chair-based burlesque fusion class blends accessible chair dance technique while exploring expressive performance and playful tease. Students will build skills in balance, shapes, transitions, and technical chair control. A guided warm-up and targeted drills break down movement mechanics step-by-step, ensuring options and progressions for a range of experience levels.
With guidance from Kitty McSparkles extensive acro-chair experience, students will apply their skills with choreography that emphasizes musicality, stage presence, and intentional tease. With a focus on safety, strength, and performance quality, students will leave with stronger chair fundamentals and the confidence to command their throne with control and flair.
Sunday, June 14th
3:15pm - 2:45pm (90min)
Float, swirl, and reveal! In this movement-based burlesque class, you'll learn how to work with flowy robes, dramatic dusters, and other glamorous outerwear to add elegance and drama to your act. From soft romantic reveals to high-energy fabric play, we’ll explore how to use your robe as an extension of your performance.
Known for her bombastic fabric work, Sherry Bomb shares her 15 years of experience to help you harness the full impact of your costumes on stage. Perfect for all levels, this class blends technique, stage presence, and a whole lot of dreamy fun! Bring your favorite robe, duster, or flowing garment and get ready to twirl like you mean it!
$
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