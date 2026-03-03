Q2 Series- Virtual Passes

Sunday, June 14th

3:15pm - 2:45pm (90min)





Float, swirl, and reveal! In this movement-based burlesque class, you'll learn how to work with flowy robes, dramatic dusters, and other glamorous outerwear to add elegance and drama to your act. From soft romantic reveals to high-energy fabric play, we’ll explore how to use your robe as an extension of your performance.





Known for her bombastic fabric work, Sherry Bomb shares her 15 years of experience to help you harness the full impact of your costumes on stage. Perfect for all levels, this class blends technique, stage presence, and a whole lot of dreamy fun! Bring your favorite robe, duster, or flowing garment and get ready to twirl like you mean it!