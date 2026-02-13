The Shared Space Project

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The Shared Space Project

About this event

Q3 2026 Action for Advancement Membership

$25M+ Annual Revenue
$5,500

Q3 membership payment for organizations with annual revenue $25M+

$15-25M Annual Revenue
$4,000

Q3 membership payment for organizations with annual revenue from $15-25M Annual Revenue

$5-15M Annual Revenue
$3,000

Q3 membership payment for organizations with annual revenue from $5-15M Annual Revenue

Under $5M Annual Revenue
$1,875

Q3 membership payment for organizations with annual revenue under $5M

$25M+ Annual Revenue
$22,000

Annual Membership Payment

$15-25M Annual Revenue
$16,000

Annual Membership Payment

$5-15M Annual Revenue
$12,000

Annual Membership Payment

Under $5M Annual Revenue
$7,500

Annual Membership

Add a donation for The Shared Space Project

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!