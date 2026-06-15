Q3 Pop-Up Classes

About this event
Tuesday, July 21st
6:45pm - 8:15pm
(Movement Class)
Discover the fundamentals of burlesque striptease in this beginner-friendly class focused on the art of anticipation, timing, and reveal. Students will explore classic tease techniques, learning when to conceal, when to reveal, and a deeper understanding of what makes a striptease both playful and effective.
Sherry Bomb guides students through the foundations of tease while teaching a short choreography routine set to Fever, featuring robes and glove reveals. Through movement, musicality, and intentional reveals, participants will gain practical skills they can incorporate into future performances, whether on stage or simply for fun.
What to Bring: Dance heels if desired. Students can bring a short robe and gloves if avaiable, otherwise costume pieces will be provided.
Tuesday, August 18th
6:45pm - 8:15pm (90 min)
(Movement Class)
Explore the strip-tease movements and style of the golden era of burlesque. This class teaches the iconic walks, bumps, turns, and other essential elements that defined the legendary burlesque superstars of the golden era. Students will learn insights into burlesque history while breaking down vintage moves step-by-step and discovering ways to personalize them for their own acts. Finally, students will learn a choreographed combination, blending technique and the moves of the classic era.
Perfect for all levels, this class is led by touring burlesque artist and classic burlesque historian Jolie Goodnight. Bring a pair of heels if desired and embrace the allure of the past!
What to Bring: Heels if desired, but not necessary
Tuesday, September 15th
6:45pm - 8:45pm (120 min)
(Movement Class)
Take your throne, and get ready to tease! This chair-based burlesque fusion class blends accessible chair dance technique while exploring expressive performance and playful tease. Students will build skills in balance, shapes, transitions, and technical chair control. A guided warm-up and targeted drills break down movement mechanics step-by-step, ensuring options and progressions for a range of experience levels.
With guidance from Kitty McSparkles extensive acro-chair experience, students will apply their skills with choreography that emphasizes musicality, stage presence, and intentional tease. With a focus on safety and performance quality, students will leave with stronger chair fundamentals and the confidence to command their throne with control and flair.
What to Bring: Form-fitting clothing or leggings that support safe chair work. Layers are also recommended for optional reveals. Knee pads are recommended for comfort during transitions. Dance heels are optional (choose footwear you feel stable moving in.)
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