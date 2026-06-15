Q3 Pop-Up Classes

Tuesday, July 21st

6:45pm - 8:15pm

(Movement Class)





Discover the fundamentals of burlesque striptease in this beginner-friendly class focused on the art of anticipation, timing, and reveal. Students will explore classic tease techniques, learning when to conceal, when to reveal, and a deeper understanding of what makes a striptease both playful and effective.





Sherry Bomb guides students through the foundations of tease while teaching a short choreography routine set to Fever, featuring robes and glove reveals. Through movement, musicality, and intentional reveals, participants will gain practical skills they can incorporate into future performances, whether on stage or simply for fun.





What to Bring: Dance heels if desired. Students can bring a short robe and gloves if avaiable, otherwise costume pieces will be provided.