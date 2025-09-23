Yes, I’m Ready to Amplify!

Business Booster Package
$350

Website & Content Features

  • Publish 1 featured guest post on the Chamber homepage (live for 2 weeks)
  • Enhanced online directory listing

Email Exposure

  • 12 email blasts to use anytime in 2025/26
  • Your guest blog post featured in 2 GLCC email newsletters

Social Media Highlights

  • 4 Social Media Spotlights (provide your own content or we’ll collaborate with you)
  • 2 Instagram Takeovers or Collaborator Posts
  • 1 Instagram Reel created by GLCC

Member Access & Data

  • Unlimited member lists in Excel (contact info provided, excluding email addresses)

Events & Pricing Benefits

  • Lock in 2025 event pricing for all of 2026
  • Up to 3 complimentary tickets to our Lowell Legislators Coffee on November 21, 2025 ($120 value)
2026 Event Pass
$300

1 ticket to every paid event in 2026. Based on our 2025 events and event pricing, this is a 180+ savings.


Events include:

  • Community Connections Breakfast
  • W.I.S.E. Annual Luncheon
  • Distinguished Young Professional Awards
  • Annual Meeting

And more!

2026 Bronze Event Sponsor
$1,000

Become a 2026 Bronze sponsor of the following events: Annual Meeting, Community Connections Breakfast, W.I.S.E. (Women Inspiring Success and Empowerment) and the Distinguished Young Professional Awards and we'll make you a Bronze Sponsor of our 2025 Annual Meeting on October 15th (must commit by October 8th).


Benefits:

  • Company name included in program
  • Company name with a link to your website on the event listing and event page
  • Company name included in some advanced media promotion including Chamber Chat, social media, email blasts and more
  • 1 complimentary ticket to the event
2026 Silver Event Sponsor
$2,000

Become a 2026 Silver sponsor of the following events: Annual Meeting, Community Connections Breakfast, W.I.S.E. (Women Inspiring Success and Empowerment) and the Distinguished Young Professional Awards and we'll make you a Silver Sponsor of our 2025 Annual Meeting on October 15th (must commit by October 8th).


Benefits:

  • Acknowledgement during speaking program at event
  • Company name on event poster
  • Company name included in most advanced media promotion including Chamber Chat, social media, email blasts and more
  • 3 complimentary tickets to the event
2026 Gold Event Sponsor
$4,000

Become a 2026 sponsor of the following events: Annual Meeting, Community Connections Breakfast, W.I.S.E. (Women Inspiring Success and Empowerment) and the Distinguished Young Professional Awards and we'll make you a Gold Sponsor of our 2025 Annual Meeting on October 15th (must commit by October 8th).


Benefits:

  • Company logo on event poster
  • Company logo in program
  • Company logo with a link to your website on the event listing and event page
  • Company logo/name included in all advanced media promotion including Chamber Chat, social media, email blasts and more
  • 5 complimentary tickets to the event

