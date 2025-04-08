Q4 Membership 2025-2026

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About the memberships
The fee to join the fundraising association will be prorated per quarter. July 1 - September 30 fee is $125 for 1st person and $50 for each additional person October 1 - December 31 fee is $93.75 for 1st person and $37.50 for each additional person January 1 - March 31 fee is $62.50 for 1st person and $22.50 for each additional person April 1 - June 30 fee is $31.25 for 1st person and $12.50 for each additional person
Additional member fundraising for the same family account
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!