Q4 Membership 2025-2026

The fee to join the fundraising association will be prorated per quarter. July 1 - September 30 fee is $125 for 1st person and $50 for each additional person October 1 - December 31 fee is $93.75 for 1st person and $37.50 for each additional person January 1 - March 31 fee is $62.50 for 1st person and $22.50 for each additional person April 1 - June 30 fee is $31.25 for 1st person and $12.50 for each additional person