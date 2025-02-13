The Reading League Oregon

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The Reading League Oregon

About this event

Q&A With Dr. Anita Archer, The Science of Reading, Writing, Instruction and Learning

Virtual Ticket to Q&A with Dr. Anita Archer
Free
Join The Reading League Oregon for this exclusive, members-only virtual event! Dr. Archer will speak on the science of reading, writing, instruction, and learning. This is a rare opportunity to engage with a renowned educator and author in an intimate setting—so send in your questions! Dr. Archer’s sessions are always dynamic and inspiring. You won’t want to miss this!
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