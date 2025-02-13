Q&A With Dr. Anita Archer, The Science of Reading, Writing, Instruction and Learning
Virtual Ticket to Q&A with Dr. Anita Archer
Free
Join The Reading League Oregon for this exclusive, members-only virtual event!
Dr. Archer will speak on the science of reading, writing, instruction, and learning. This is a rare opportunity to engage with a renowned educator and author in an intimate setting—so send in your questions! Dr. Archer’s sessions are always dynamic and inspiring. You won’t want to miss this!
Join The Reading League Oregon for this exclusive, members-only virtual event!
Dr. Archer will speak on the science of reading, writing, instruction, and learning. This is a rare opportunity to engage with a renowned educator and author in an intimate setting—so send in your questions! Dr. Archer’s sessions are always dynamic and inspiring. You won’t want to miss this!
Add a donation for The Reading League Oregon
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