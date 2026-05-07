Muslim Wellness Center

Hosted by

Muslim Wellness Center

About this event

Qawwam Retreat: Where Brothers Are Built

2857 White Oak Ridge Ln

Sevierville, TN 37862, USA

Fraternity Pass
$375

Who is this for? Men 18-30 Years of age

Activities Include: Five daily prayers in Jama'ah, morning and evening adhkar, drive through Cade's Cove in the Smoky Mountains, and discussions on contemporary issues.

What you get out of this retreat: Develop discipline, emotional maturity, and leadership qualities. Learn what it means to prepare for marriage and family life, build habits rooted in deen that continue beyond the retreat. Connect with a strong brotherhood focused on accountability and growth. Step away from distractions and reconnect with your purpose. Leave spiritually refreshed, mentally focused, and personally challenged.

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