Queens Cheer Inc
Queens Cheer Inc has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Queens Cheer Inc

Hosted by

Queens Cheer Inc

About this event

Sales closed

QC 2nd Competition Minnesota Transportation

Package 1
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Package 1: 1 parent, 1 cheerleader, 1 toddler under 2
Perfect for a small family or single parent traveling with their cheerleader and a toddler. Enjoy all the included amenities while keeping your little one close.


Package 2
$475
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Package 2: 2 parents, 2 cheerleaders, 1 child under 12, 1 infant
Ideal for families with multiple cheerleaders or siblings. This package accommodates everyone with comfort, meals, and refreshments included for the whole group.

Package 3
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Package 3: 2 parents, 2 children under 12 (including cheerleader), 1 child between 12-17, 1 infant under 2
Designed for larger families, this package ensures every child has a seat, meals, and snacks while traveling together in style.

Additional Adult
$200

Must choose a package first. This option is for any extra adults traveling beyond the included package members.

Additional Child under 12
$50

Must choose a package first. Perfect for younger children traveling with your group beyond the included package count.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!