QC 2nd Competition Minnesota Transportation

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About this event
Package 1: 1 parent, 1 cheerleader, 1 toddler under 2
Perfect for a small family or single parent traveling with their cheerleader and a toddler. Enjoy all the included amenities while keeping your little one close.
Package 2: 2 parents, 2 cheerleaders, 1 child under 12, 1 infant
Ideal for families with multiple cheerleaders or siblings. This package accommodates everyone with comfort, meals, and refreshments included for the whole group.
Package 3: 2 parents, 2 children under 12 (including cheerleader), 1 child between 12-17, 1 infant under 2
Designed for larger families, this package ensures every child has a seat, meals, and snacks while traveling together in style.
Must choose a package first. This option is for any extra adults traveling beyond the included package members.
Must choose a package first. Perfect for younger children traveling with your group beyond the included package count.
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