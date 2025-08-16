Q.C.S 2nd Annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

1538 S Enterprise Ave

Springfield, MO 65804, USA

Adult Entree (Ages: 13-54)
$12

Join Queen City Sertoma for a delicious night out! Your donation will get you a heaping plate of Mama G’s mouthwatering spaghetti, a fresh salad bar, choice of bread, dessert, and drink.

Senior & Youth Entree (55+ and 12 & Under)
$10

Join Queen City Sertoma for a delicious night out! Your donation will get you a heaping plate of Mama G’s mouthwatering spaghetti, a fresh salad bar, choice of bread, dessert, and drink.

To-Go Meal
$14

Let Queen City Sertoma handle dinner! Your donation will get you a heaping to-go container of Mama G’s mouthwatering spaghetti, a fresh salad bar, choice of bread, dessert, and drink.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing