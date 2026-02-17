Sponsor OSA Theater Fest and QE Film Fest On-Line and In Person

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About this event
Adds to all previous sponsor acknowledgments
• Logo featured on all promotional materials for one play or film program of your choice
• Exclusive visibility at events, with the opportunity to distribute materials or offer promotions
• Recognition as a leading partner in building Chicago’s year-round home for queer art
Adds to all previous sponsor acknowledgments
• Logo placement on our website
• Stage recognition with a live thank-you at events
• Recognition as a driving force behind OSA productions and screenings, Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Adds to all previous sponsor acknowledgments
• Recognition in printed programs
• Social media shout-out highlighting your support
• Connect with our growing audience in Chicago and beyond
Adds to previous sponsor acknowledgments
• Recognition in our email newsletter (1,200+ subscribers)
• Show your commitment to queer voices in the arts
Your name listed on our website as a supporter of bold, queer storytelling
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