Quality Education Institute Of Durham Inc Q E I D

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Quality Education Institute Of Durham Inc Q E I D

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QEI Winter Gala 2025 Silent Auction

Laser Hair Removal from NVIV Wellness & Aesthetics item
Laser Hair Removal from NVIV Wellness & Aesthetics
$50

Starting bid

Smooth, flawless skin awaits! Bid now for a laser hair removal session and say goodbye to unwanted hair for good. Chin/neck or armpit only.


Retail Value: $150-$200

Traffic Ticket Defense Certificates from Belton Law Office item
Traffic Ticket Defense Certificates from Belton Law Office
$50

Starting bid

Traffic Ticket Defense Certificate, valid for complimentary legal representation on one traffic citation in either Durham County or Wake County (excluding Driving While Impaired, Driving While License Revoked Impaired Revocation, and traffic offenses involving injury or death). The certificates cover attorney representation only and do not include payment of court costs or fines. Each certificate will be valid for 12 months from the date of issue.


Retail Value: $200

Traffic Ticket Defense Certificates from Belton Law Office item
Traffic Ticket Defense Certificates from Belton Law Office
$50

Starting bid

Traffic Ticket Defense Certificate, valid for complimentary legal representation on one traffic citation in either Durham County or Wake County (excluding Driving While Impaired, Driving While License Revoked Impaired Revocation, and traffic offenses involving injury or death). The certificates cover attorney representation only and do not include payment of court costs or fines. Each certificate will be valid for 12 months from the date of issue.


Retail Value: $200

Traffic Ticket Defense Certificates from Belton Law Office item
Traffic Ticket Defense Certificates from Belton Law Office
$50

Starting bid

Traffic Ticket Defense Certificate, valid for complimentary legal representation on one traffic citation in either Durham County or Wake County (excluding Driving While Impaired, Driving While License Revoked Impaired Revocation, and traffic offenses involving injury or death). The certificates cover attorney representation only and do not include payment of court costs or fines. Each certificate will be valid for 12 months from the date of issue.


Retail Value: $200

Medical Exam by NVIV Physician item
Medical Exam by NVIV Physician
$50

Starting bid

Medical exam conducted by a physician including labs and review


Retail Value: $200+

Dog Grooming by Livy’s Lavish Self Wash & Grooming item
Dog Grooming by Livy’s Lavish Self Wash & Grooming
$45

Starting bid

1 full service dog grooming up to $150; must adhere to policies and scheduling on website

Facial Gift Card to Indulge Skin & Beauty item
Facial Gift Card to Indulge Skin & Beauty
$30

Starting bid

Reset your glow with a relaxing facial focused on cleansing , exfoliating, and hydrating your skin


Retail Value: $100

Barefoot Dreams Blanket item
Barefoot Dreams Blanket
$25

Starting bid

Named one of Oprah's Favorite Things, wrap yourself in the irresistible softness of our iconic CozyChic knit™ --an extra soft and cozy easy-care fabric that won't shrink, pill or wrinkle. A celebrity favorite, this blanket is sure to add a dash of simple elegance to your home décor.


Retail Value: $115

Weekend Beach Retreat in Ocean Isle Beach, NC - 3 nights item
Weekend Beach Retreat in Ocean Isle Beach, NC - 3 nights
$75

Starting bid

3 nights in Ocean Isle Beach, a pristine barrier island known for its sugar-soft sand, family-friendly atmosphere, and breathtaking sunsets over the Atlantic. With its perfect blend of peaceful relaxation and coastal adventure, Ocean Isle offers everything you love about the beach—without the crowds


Pending availibility as shown on website; expires 1 year after issue


Retail Value: $450.

Professional Teeth Whitening by Premier Smiles & Sleep item
Professional Teeth Whitening by Premier Smiles & Sleep
$75

Starting bid

Transform your smile safely and effectively with our full-service, dentist-administered Zoom teeth whitening treatment. Using advanced, professional-grade whitening technology, we lift years of stains caused by coffee, wine, foods, and aging—revealing a noticeably brighter smile in just one visit.


Retail Value: $499

Music lessons : 1 Month - Piano / Violin item
Music lessons : 1 Month - Piano / Violin
$40

Starting bid

1 month of Piano or Violin lessons for any age, taught by founder and musical director Jeanetta Powell


Retail Value: $140

Gift card to simon says dip this Ice cream item
Gift card to simon says dip this Ice cream
$5

Starting bid

Local one of a kind Durham based ice cream shop specializing in ice cream with lots of different chocolate dip flavors and toppings to really create a unique ice cream experience.


Retail Value: $20

$25 Gift card to Small Cakes Bakery item
$25 Gift card to Small Cakes Bakery
$5

Starting bid

Sweeten your day with a $25 gift card to Small Cakes Bakery! Indulge in delicious treats and satisfy your cravings.

First aid kit - assembled by a medical professional
$15

Starting bid

Stay prepared with a professional-grade First Aid Kit, assembled by a medical expert. Your safety, our priority!


Retail Value: $50

Stroked by Love Gift Basket item
Stroked by Love Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Pamper yourself with the ultimate Self-Care Gift Basket! Relax, unwind, and indulge in some well-deserved me-time.


Retail Value $50

Signed NBA Jersey by Trey Murphy III item
Signed NBA Jersey by Trey Murphy III
$35

Starting bid

Bring home a piece of basketball magic with this officially signed NBA jersey! Autographed by Durham native and New Orleans Pelicans star player Trey Murphy III. It’s a winning addition to any kid’s room, sports collection, or future MVP’s inspiration wall. A slam dunk for any young basketball lover! Size Youth Small.


Retail Value: $100

Vibrant Aromas - Wax melts, room spray and carpet freshener item
Vibrant Aromas - Wax melts, room spray and carpet freshener
$15

Starting bid

Add ambience to your home through these beautifully scented aromas including wax melts, room spray and carpet freshener


Retail Value: $40

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