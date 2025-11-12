QEI Winter Gala 2025 Silent Auction

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Smooth, flawless skin awaits! Bid now for a laser hair removal session and say goodbye to unwanted hair for good. Chin/neck or armpit only.
Retail Value: $150-$200
Starting bid
Traffic Ticket Defense Certificate, valid for complimentary legal representation on one traffic citation in either Durham County or Wake County (excluding Driving While Impaired, Driving While License Revoked Impaired Revocation, and traffic offenses involving injury or death). The certificates cover attorney representation only and do not include payment of court costs or fines. Each certificate will be valid for 12 months from the date of issue.
Retail Value: $200
Starting bid
Traffic Ticket Defense Certificate, valid for complimentary legal representation on one traffic citation in either Durham County or Wake County (excluding Driving While Impaired, Driving While License Revoked Impaired Revocation, and traffic offenses involving injury or death). The certificates cover attorney representation only and do not include payment of court costs or fines. Each certificate will be valid for 12 months from the date of issue.
Retail Value: $200
Starting bid
Traffic Ticket Defense Certificate, valid for complimentary legal representation on one traffic citation in either Durham County or Wake County (excluding Driving While Impaired, Driving While License Revoked Impaired Revocation, and traffic offenses involving injury or death). The certificates cover attorney representation only and do not include payment of court costs or fines. Each certificate will be valid for 12 months from the date of issue.
Retail Value: $200
Starting bid
Medical exam conducted by a physician including labs and review
Retail Value: $200+
Starting bid
1 full service dog grooming up to $150; must adhere to policies and scheduling on website
Starting bid
Reset your glow with a relaxing facial focused on cleansing , exfoliating, and hydrating your skin
Retail Value: $100
Starting bid
Named one of Oprah's Favorite Things, wrap yourself in the irresistible softness of our iconic CozyChic knit™ --an extra soft and cozy easy-care fabric that won't shrink, pill or wrinkle. A celebrity favorite, this blanket is sure to add a dash of simple elegance to your home décor.
Retail Value: $115
Starting bid
3 nights in Ocean Isle Beach, a pristine barrier island known for its sugar-soft sand, family-friendly atmosphere, and breathtaking sunsets over the Atlantic. With its perfect blend of peaceful relaxation and coastal adventure, Ocean Isle offers everything you love about the beach—without the crowds
Pending availibility as shown on website; expires 1 year after issue
Retail Value: $450.
Starting bid
Transform your smile safely and effectively with our full-service, dentist-administered Zoom teeth whitening treatment. Using advanced, professional-grade whitening technology, we lift years of stains caused by coffee, wine, foods, and aging—revealing a noticeably brighter smile in just one visit.
Retail Value: $499
Starting bid
1 month of Piano or Violin lessons for any age, taught by founder and musical director Jeanetta Powell
Retail Value: $140
Starting bid
Local one of a kind Durham based ice cream shop specializing in ice cream with lots of different chocolate dip flavors and toppings to really create a unique ice cream experience.
Retail Value: $20
Starting bid
Sweeten your day with a $25 gift card to Small Cakes Bakery! Indulge in delicious treats and satisfy your cravings.
Starting bid
Stay prepared with a professional-grade First Aid Kit, assembled by a medical expert. Your safety, our priority!
Retail Value: $50
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with the ultimate Self-Care Gift Basket! Relax, unwind, and indulge in some well-deserved me-time.
Retail Value $50
Starting bid
Bring home a piece of basketball magic with this officially signed NBA jersey! Autographed by Durham native and New Orleans Pelicans star player Trey Murphy III. It’s a winning addition to any kid’s room, sports collection, or future MVP’s inspiration wall. A slam dunk for any young basketball lover! Size Youth Small.
Retail Value: $100
Starting bid
Add ambience to your home through these beautifully scented aromas including wax melts, room spray and carpet freshener
Retail Value: $40
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