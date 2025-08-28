QFilms Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Discover a slice of paradise at this stunning two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo nestled within the coveted "Las Verandas" building in the serene Amapas neighborhood. Perfectly positioned just two blocks from Los Muertos Beach and a short walk to the Romantic Zone's shops, galleries, restaurants, spas, ano nightlife. This condo offers exquisite amenities, including an infinity-edge lap pool, sun deck, BBQ, and an air-conditioned social room. Your dream vacation awaits!
https://www.airbnb.com/l/oKI6ofl9
Terms/Restrictions:
- Valid for one year from the awarding of the certificate
- Certificate holder may book up to 90 days in advance, subject to availability.
Blackout dates:
-Nov 24th to Nov 30th, 2024
-Dec 20 to Jan 3rd, 2025
-Jan 25 to Feb 1st, 2025
-April 2 to April 7th, 2025
-May 15th to May 30th, 2025
Romantic and relaxing or fun and frisky. At the Triangle Inn Palm Springs, the choice is yours.
This award-winning, and historic Palm Springs Resort is a feast for all your senses, with a special flair for Southern (California) hospitality.
Hosts Stephen and Michael live on the property, and do their very best to make sure your visit to the Triangle Inn Palm Springs will be better than you ever imagined, different from the traditional hotel experience, and, most of all, special - from the moment you arrive to the moment you leave to go back home.
So come on. Escape to the secluded privacy of our unique walled compound where clothing is always optional, and fun is a way of life!
Triangle Inn Palm Springs - Triangle Inn Palm Springs Clothing Optional Resort for Men
Step under the big top with an autographed "Bob Mackie Circus" Barbie Doll, a limited edition masterpiece from the Gold Label Collection by Mattel. This 2010 collector's gem captures the magic of the circus and is autographed by Bob Makie. Extremely rare and collectable!!
An amazing curated Row of Life Basket: Included are Sailor Jerry’s rum, a hat from the 2016 Rio Paralympics that was part of the athlete’s uniform kit, a rowing unisuit, rowing hat that that were part of the athlete's kit for Beijing 2008. There is also a 2014 Pacific Row T-shirt plus two T-shirts are from the 2020 (actually held in 2021) Tokyo games and the 2016 Brazil games. Angela’s book from 2012 and an Aloha beach bag, which sponsored the row that Row of Life is about.
PLAINCLOTHES framed one-sheet signed by Carmen Emmi.
THE LOST CITY framed one-sheet signed by Sandra Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nunez, Adam Nee, and Aaron Nee!
TRANSFORMERS ONE framed one-sheet signed by Chris Hemsworth, Keegan Michael-Key, and Brian Tyree Henry
Autographed Julie Andrews Biography!!
The Celluloid Closet: Homosexuality in the Movies is a non-fiction book by film historian and LGBT activist Vito Russo, first published in 1981 by Harper & Row. The book examines the history of depictions of homosexuality in film, particularly in Hollywood films, from queer coded to overt portrayals.
Published in 1997 - A lively record of the origins and evolution of films with gay and lesbian themes -- from the thirties, when they were few and far between, to their present proliferation. From Maedchen in Uniform in 1931 (now practically sedate, but a shocker when first released) to such current films as Philadelphia, Jeffrey, Heavenly Creatures, and Wilde, here are reviews, evaluations, and commentary about the director's attitude and public and critical response.
Short Shorts (2001) - A compilation of short award-winning films, all with Lesbian themes. Includes: "Maid of Honor" directed by Jennifer Arnold; "Two Girls and a Baby" from Kelli Simpson, made in Australia; and many others.
Color Purple - Academy Award Winner
