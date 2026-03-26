QHS Notecards

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Pack (12 cards) featuring 12 individual designs done in marker.
Pack (12 cards) featuring 12 individual designs of mandalas. 2-D mandalas made on the warming trays with crayon and 3-D representations with loose parts.
Pack (12 cards) featuring 3 collaborative designs made with marbles and tempera paint on large paper.
Illustrations of Quarry Hill School by Josh Yunger, Lisa Condino, & Heather Karlson.
Pack (12 cards)
Pack (12 cards) featuring 12 individual designs made with tempera paint on paper.
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