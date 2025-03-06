QPR Training Class

Join us for an impactful training session on QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) – a life-saving suicide prevention method. Led by Deana Andrew, this course will empower you to recognize the warning signs of someone in crisis and provide the tools to offer support when it's needed most.

Join us for an impactful training session on QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) – a life-saving suicide prevention method. Led by Deana Andrew, this course will empower you to recognize the warning signs of someone in crisis and provide the tools to offer support when it's needed most.

seeMoreDetailsMobile