QS Care Menu

About this event
An opportunity to slowly water your seeds of intention.
As a Certified Hypnotherapist (CHT) in the style of Depth Hypnosis, I will provide you with an audio recording you can use any time and place to support the tending of your intentions.
Suggestion hypnosis is the basis for most hypnotherapy approaches. It uses the power of suggestion on our subconscious to facilitate change.
Collaborate with me to receive your personalized suggestion hypnosis recording (mp3) 10-15 minutes in length.
Once your donation is received, I will email you a short questionnaire. Together we will co-create 1-3 suggestions that will be used as the basis for your personal Suggestion Hypnosis Recording.
I look forward to dreaming into this offering together to boost your energy!
~ Nick
An opportunity to swim in psychic waters for spiritual guidance.
As an intuitive guide and mentor, I will offer you an reading of support and insight through the use of divination with one of the decks I intimately work with.
Divination is a care tool that allows me to connect with spirit to provide insight and invites introspection.
Once your donation is received, I will email you to collect your intention and inquiry.
With your energetic consent I will pull one card, and then send you a 10-15 minute audio recording responding to your inquiry + a photo of the card.
Let's connect and divinate ~ Vamonos!
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