QS Care Menu

An opportunity to slowly water your seeds of intention.

As a Certified Hypnotherapist (CHT) in the style of Depth Hypnosis, I will provide you with an audio recording you can use any time and place to support the tending of your intentions.

Suggestion hypnosis is the basis for most hypnotherapy approaches. It uses the power of suggestion on our subconscious to facilitate change.

Collaborate with me to receive your personalized suggestion hypnosis recording (mp3) 10-15 minutes in length.

Once your donation is received, I will email you a short questionnaire. Together we will co-create 1-3 suggestions that will be used as the basis for your personal Suggestion Hypnosis Recording.

I look forward to dreaming into this offering together to boost your energy!

~ Nick