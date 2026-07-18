A vintage-style poster for the 1st Annual Quaboag Youth Baseball Golf Tournament features a golf ball with a paw print in the foreground, set against a background of a country club and autumn trees.
Quaboag Youth Baseball And Softball

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Quaboag Youth Baseball And Softball

About this event

Quaboag Youth Baseball First ever Golf Tournament

85 Sampson Rd

Charlton, MA 01507, USA

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General Admission
$160

Tee off with Quaboag Youth Baseball and Softball at our first-ever Golf Tournament ⛳️ 

Spend a day on the course while making a lasting impact on the young athletes in our community. This exciting event brings together golfers, families, local businesses, and supporters to help raise funds for Quaboag Youth Baseball.

Proceeds will support field improvements, equipment, and player development. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or simply looking for a fun day with friends, everyone is welcome. Register as an individual or gather a foursome and enjoy a great day of golf, prizes, contests, raffles, and community spirit. Thank you for helping make our inaugural tournament a memorable success.

 Together, we’re investing in the future of Quaboag Youth Baseball—one swing at a time! on the course helps our players learn the game, build confidence, and experience real teamwork.

 

Register your foursome, sponsor a hole, or sign up to volunteer.

 Every swing supports local kids 🧢

Date: October 17, 2026

Location: Heritage Country Club, 85 Sampson Road, Charlton, MA 01507

Registration: 6:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m.

Tee Time: 7:30 a.m.

Tournament Cost: $160 per player. Includes an 18-hole round of golf, cart, gift bag, lunch and dinner.

dine in only meal option-steak
$40

if you don't wish to play or for family members coming in support consider attending by purchasing a meal ticket to still be able to attend the fun and take chances on the raffle prizes!

dine in only meal option -chicken
$32

if you don't wish to play or for family members coming in support consider attending by purchasing a meal ticket to still be able to attend the fun and take a chances on the raffle prizes!

dine in option-vegetarian
$27

if you don't wish to play or for family members coming in support consider attending by purchasing a meal ticket to still be able to attend the fun and take chances on the raffle prizes

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