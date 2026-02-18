Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center

Quail Creek Lunch

Turkey
$12

Sliced turkey with herbed cream cheese, cranberry compote, lettuce and sliced red onion on homemade focaccia. Comes with chips, fruit and a cookie. Please note on next page if you are gluten free so we can provide a wrap instead of bread and a gluten free dessert.

Vegetarian
$12

Roasted cherry tomato jam, ricotta, roasted peppers, arugula and sliced red onion on homemade focaccia. Comes with chips, fruit and a cookie. Please note on next page if you are gluten free so we can provide a wrap instead of bread and a gluten free dessert.

Chicken Salad
$12

Roasted chicken breast mixed with mayo, celery, onion, apples and seasoning on a croissant topped with honey mustard. Comes with chips, fruit and a cookie. Please note on next page if you are gluten free so we can provide a wrap instead of bread and a gluten free dessert.

Add a donation for Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center

$

