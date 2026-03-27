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About this shop
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✨ Excitement is in the air! Get ready for Seussical Kids presented by Quail Run's Theatre Club and T.E.A.M. Theatre. It'll be a performance like no other, and we want you to be there!
Performance is on Friday, May 15, at 6:00 PM, in the MPR. Doors open at 5:30 PM. All adults and kids 6th grade and up must purchase a ticket.
PTA members can purchase tickets for $7. Please use the discount code emailed to you.
All performers will be in costume. Please contribute $15 to cover the costume for each of your performers.
Due to licensing, video and photography will not be allowed during the Seussical performance on May 15. We will have a professional videographer recording the performance.
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