Quail Run PTA
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Quail Run PTA

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Quail Run PTA

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Seussical Kids

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General Admission Ticket to Seussical Kids item
General Admission Ticket to Seussical Kids
$10

✨ Excitement is in the air! Get ready for Seussical Kids presented by Quail Run's Theatre Club and T.E.A.M. Theatre. It'll be a performance like no other, and we want you to be there! 


Performance is on Friday, May 15, at 6:00 PM, in the MPR. Doors open at 5:30 PM. All adults and kids 6th grade and up must purchase a ticket.


PTA members can purchase tickets for $7. Please use the discount code emailed to you.

Performer Costume item
Performer Costume
$15

All performers will be in costume. Please contribute $15 to cover the costume for each of your performers.

Professional Video Recording item
Professional Video Recording
$25

Due to licensing, video and photography will not be allowed during the Seussical performance on May 15. We will have a professional videographer recording the performance.

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