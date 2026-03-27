✨ Excitement is in the air! Get ready for Seussical Kids presented by Quail Run's Theatre Club and T.E.A.M. Theatre. It'll be a performance like no other, and we want you to be there!





Performance is on Friday, May 15, at 6:00 PM, in the MPR. Doors open at 5:30 PM. All adults and kids 6th grade and up must purchase a ticket.





PTA members can purchase tickets for $7. Please use the discount code emailed to you.