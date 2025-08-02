Quakertown Football and Cheer Association's Fundraising Shop - WINTER STORE

$
Fundraising Item
This vintage college look Three-Panel Fleece Hoodie brings new life to an old design, giving off a nostalgic vibe perfect for a cozy and stylish outfit. Ideal for those who appreciate retro fashion and want to stay warm during colder seasons. Great for casual wear, college students, and those who want to add a touch of classic charm to their wardrobe. Perfect for gift-giving during holidays, birthdays, and special occasions.
Product features
- Adjustable hood with drawstrings
- Twill tape covers the neck seam for stability
- Kangaroo pouch pocket to keep hands warm
- Soft and luxurious fabric composition
- Embroidery decoration available on chest
Care instructions
- Machine wash: cold (max 30C or 90F)
- Do not bleach
- Tumble dry: low heat
- Iron, steam or dry: low heat
- Do not dryclean
Fundraising Item
This cozy Unisex Heavy Blend™ Hooded Sweatshirt is your new go-to for comfort and style. Perfect for chilly days, it features a spacious kangaroo pouch pocket to keep your hands warm and a drawstring hood designed for adjustable comfort. With its smooth, durable fabric made from a blend of cotton and polyester, it's great for everyday wear or lounging at home. The classic fit and double-lined hood offer both function and flair, making it suitable for various occasions like game day, cozy nights in, or casual outings. Ideal for anyone who loves to show team spirit or simply wants a comfortable yet stylish addition to their wardrobe. It's a fantastic choice for gifts during holidays, birthdays, or back-to-school season, ensuring you stay stylish and warm all season long.
Product features
- Spacious kangaroo pouch pocket for hand warmth.
- Adjustable drawstring hood for a custom fit.
- Seamless design reduces fabric waste and enhances style.
- Durable 50% cotton, 50% polyester fabric for ultimate comfort.
- Embroidery options available for personalized touches.
Care instructions
- Tumble dry: medium
- Iron, steam or dry: low heat
- Do not dryclean
- Machine wash: cold (max 30C or 90F)
- Non-chlorine: bleach as needed
Fundraising Item
Elevate your cozy wardrobe with this stylish unisex midweight fleece hoodie. Crafted to provide a relaxed fit and ultimate comfort, this hoodie features a unique design perfect for showcasing your passion. The 2-piece hood and pouch pocket add functionality, keeping you warm and stylish. Ideal for casual outings or lounging at home, it creates a comfortable vibe that instantly makes you feel at ease. This hoodie is perfect for fans of all ages, especially during sports events, chilly evenings, and gatherings. Celebrate your team spirit on game days or during cozy nights in with friends and family!
Available in 2 options for back - Always in the Endzone / Catch Us on the mat
Fundraising Item
Stay cozy and stylish this winter with our vibrant Pom-Pom Knit Cap. This trendy beanie is perfect for both chilly days and festive gatherings, adding a playful touch to your outfit. With its soft acrylic material and comfortable fit, it provides warmth without sacrificing style. Ideal for outdoor adventures, ski trips, or casual strolls around town, this cap appeals to fashion-forward individuals and those who love winter sports alike. Perfect for gifting during holidays, birthday celebrations, and seasonal events, it’s a must-have accessory for your winter wardrobe!
Product features
- 100% Acrylic for durability and warmth
- One size fits most for easy wear
- 12" knit length for stylish coverage
- Fold-over 3" cuff for added comfort
- Top pom-pom for a fun, playful look
Choose Gray or Blue/Gray
THIS SWEATSHIRT IS SOLD AT COST TO OUR PANTHERS FAMILIES - WE MAKE NOTHING ON THESE - THIS IS TO REPRESENT ALL THOSE PANTHER FAMILIES THAT ARE READY TO TACKLE BREAST CANCER
SWEATSHIRTS ARE COSTUME-DESIGNED
This unisex lightweight hooded sweatshirt offers the perfect blend of comfort and style. Its relaxed fit makes it ideal for any casual occasion, whether you’re lounging at home or cheering at a game. With a soft, light fabric, it provides warmth without being bulky, ensuring you feel cozy all day long. Featuring a stylish jersey-lined hood and rolled forward shoulders, this hoodie brings a contemporary vibe to your wardrobe. Perfect for sports fans and those supporting breast cancer awareness, it makes a meaningful gift for events like Breast Cancer Awareness Month, game days, or family gatherings. Whether you’re gifting it for a birthday, holiday, or special occasion, this sweatshirt is designed for anyone who values both fashion and a cause.
Product features
- 100% ring-spun cotton for a smooth, luxurious feel.
- Jersey-lined hood adds a stylish touch.
- Rolled forward shoulders enhance comfort and mobility.
- Relaxed fit for all-day ease and comfort.
- Environmentally friendly, made with OEKO-TEX certified dyes.
Care instructions
- Machine wash: cold (max 30C or 90F)
- Do not bleach
- Tumble dry: low heat
- Iron, steam or dry: low heat
- Do not dryclean
THIS SWEATSHIRT IS SOLD AT COST TO OUR PANTHERS FAMILIES - WE MAKE NOTHING ON THESE - THIS IS TO REPRESENT ALL THOSE PANTHER FAMILIES FIGHTING
SWEATSHIRTS ARE COSTUME-DESIGNED
Elevate your comfort with this unisex midweight fleece crewneck sweatshirt. Designed for anyone who values style and ease, it offers a relaxed fit with dropped shoulders and ribbed cuffs that stretch perfectly, ensuring a cozy feel. The classic fit and medium-heavy fabric make it versatile for everyday wear or lounging at home. Perfect for those chilly evenings, this sweatshirt invites warmth and comfort during fall gatherings or winter celebrations. With its unique design featuring a pink ribbon motif, it's an ideal gift for breast cancer awareness events, holidays, and supportive occasions. Wear it proudly to show your solidarity and care for loved ones.
Product features
- Dropped shoulders for a relaxed fit
- 1x1 ribbed cuffs and hem with spandex for stretch
- Seamless design reduces fabric waste
- Soft cotton-polyester blend for comfort
- Medium-heavy fabric suitable for cooler weather
Care instructions
- Machine wash: cold (max 30C or 90F)
- Non-chlorine: bleach as needed
- Tumble dry: low heat
- Iron, steam or dry: low heat
- Do not dryclean
THIS SWEATSHIRT IS SOLD AT COST TO OUR PANTHERS FAMILIES - WE MAKE NOTHING ON THESE - THIS IS TO REPRESENT ALL THOSE PANTHER FAMILIES FIGHTING
SWEATSHIRTS ARE COSTUME-DESIGNED
This cozy Three-Panel Fleece Hoodie is perfect for those chilly days when you want to feel warm and stylish. Its adjustable hood provides extra protection against the elements, while the spacious kangaroo pocket keeps your hands snug and warm. Made from a soft and luxurious fabric blend, this hoodie feels great against your skin and looks fantastic in any casual setting. Whether you're lounging at home, running errands, or hanging out with friends, this hoodie is a versatile wardrobe staple that fits seamlessly into your daily life. Ideal for the fall and winter seasons, this hoodie is a thoughtful gift for holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas or for celebrations that call for comfort and warmth. It's suitable for anyone who appreciates a blend of practicality and comfort in their wardrobe.
Product features
- Adjustable hood with self-colored woven cord and metal grommets
- Twill tape neck seam for added comfort
- Spacious kangaroo pouch pocket for warmth
- Soft fabric with a luxurious hand-feel
- Embroidery option available on left or center chest
Care instructions
- Machine wash: cold (max 30C or 90F)
- Do not bleach
- Tumble dry: low heat
- Iron, steam or dry: low heat
- Do not dryclean
Fundraising Item
Introducing a versatile Unisex Heavy Cotton Tee that exudes comfort and style. Embrace the relaxed vibe of this classic tee, perfect for casual outings or semi-formal gatherings. Its timeless design makes it an ideal choice for both men and women, providing a cozy fit for anyone who wears it. Whether you're cheering for your favorite sports team, hanging out with friends, or celebrating special occasions, this tee is your go-to apparel. It’s also a fantastic gift for holidays, birthdays, or just because! Made with high-quality, ethically sourced materials, this tee not only looks great but also feels great, promoting sustainability and conscious fashion.
Fundraising Item
Elevate your casual wardrobe with this USA-Made Unisex Short-Sleeve Jersey T-Shirt. Crafted from soft, breathable fabric, it offers a lightweight feel that's perfect for warmer days or layering. The clean lines and retail fit create a flattering silhouette, making it versatile for different outfits. Ideal for both lounging at home and outings with friends, this t-shirt brings a sense of comfort and style to your everyday look. It's perfect for adults who appreciate high-quality, American-made attire. Celebrate casual occasions, outdoor barbecues, and family gatherings with this essential tee that embodies comfort and style, making it a thoughtful gift for holidays like birthdays.
SHIPPING REQUIRED FOR ALL ORDERS EFFECTIVE 09092025
