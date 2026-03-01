Quakertown Panther Football Booster Club 2026 Season Gameday Sponsorship & Program

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Announcement for each first down made at One of the home games this REGULAR season -
Example: "That’s another Quakertown high school football team first down, brought to you by [Vendor Name]!
Announcement for each first down made at The Thanksgiving Home Game 2026
Example: "That’s another Quakertown high school football team first down, brought to you by [Vendor Name]!
Business is announced for each touchdown, field goal and extra point made by the Panthers at each home game- Available to only ONE Business per Season.
Example: "That touchdown was brought to you by [Vendor Name], helping us score big on and off the field!"
Includes *Touchdown Club Package
New for 2025
Announced for each sack and interception. Available to only ONE Business per Season.
Example: "What a defensive play! That sack is brought to you by [Vendor Name].
Includes
*Touchdown Club Package
Announced at each coin toss of every home game. Available to only ONE Business per Season.
Example: "Tonight’s coin toss is sponsored by [Vendor Name], providing quality support for our team and community."
Includes *Touchdown Club Package
Pride Pack Travel T-Shirt Sponsor
Package
Includes Touchdown Club + Announcement at ALL home games
● Shared game sponsor – game of your choice
● Full-page COLOR advertisement in football program
● front cover of the Program
● Game ball sponsor – game of your choice
● Advertisement on our Webpage www.qtownpantherfootball.com
Package Includes: ● Shared game sponsor – game of your choice
● Full-page COLOR advertisement in football program
● Front Cover of the Program
● Game ball sponsor – game of your choice
● Advertisement on our Webpage www.qtownpantherfootball.com
Package Includes: ● Shared game sponsor – game of your choice
● Full-page COLOR advertisement in football program
● front cover of the Program
● Game ball sponsor – game of your choice
● Advertisement on our Webpage www.qtownpantherfootball.com
Package Includes: ● Shared game sponsor – game of your choice
● Full-page COLOR advertisement in football program
● front cover of the Program
● Game ball sponsor – game of your choice
● Advertisement on our Webpage www.qtownpantherfootball.com
Package Includes: ● Shared game sponsor – game of your choice
● Full-page COLOR advertisement in football program
● Front Cover of the Program
● Game ball sponsor – game of your choice
● Advertisement on our Webpage www.qtownpantherfootball.com Souvenir Team Helmet to display at business
Package Includes:
● Shared game sponsor – game of your choice
● Full-page COLOR advertisement in football program
● Game ball sponsor – game of your choice
● Advertisement on our Webpage www.qtownpantherfootball.com
Includes advertisement on our website
Show your Panther Pride with a custom game day football jersey to display at your business. *Image is for illustrative purposes only
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!