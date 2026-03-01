Quakertown Panther Football Booster Club

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Quakertown Panther Football Booster Club

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Quakertown Panther Football Booster Club 2026 Season Gameday Sponsorship & Program

First Down Sponsor for One 2026 Home Games item
First Down Sponsor for One 2026 Home Games
$700

Announcement for each first down made at One of the home games this REGULAR season -
Example: "That’s another Quakertown high school football team first down, brought to you by [Vendor Name]!

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First Down Sponsor for Thanksgiving Game 2026 item
First Down Sponsor for Thanksgiving Game 2026
Free

Announcement for each first down made at The Thanksgiving Home Game 2026
Example: "That’s another Quakertown high school football team first down, brought to you by [Vendor Name]!

Scoring Sponsor for all 2026 Home Games & Thanksgiving Game item
Scoring Sponsor for all 2026 Home Games & Thanksgiving Game
Free

Business is announced for each touchdown, field goal and extra point made by the Panthers at each home game- Available to only ONE Business per Season.

Example: "That touchdown was brought to you by [Vendor Name], helping us score big on and off the field!"

Includes *Touchdown Club Package

Defensive Play Sponsor for all 2026 Home Games & Thanksgivin item
Defensive Play Sponsor for all 2026 Home Games & Thanksgivin
$2,000

New for 2025
Announced for each sack and interception. Available to only ONE Business per Season.
Example: "What a defensive play! That sack is brought to you by [Vendor Name].
Includes
*Touchdown Club Package

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Coin Toss Sponsor for all 2026 Home Games & Golf Hole Spons item
Coin Toss Sponsor for all 2026 Home Games & Golf Hole Spons
Free

Announced at each coin toss of every home game. Available to only ONE Business per Season.

Example: "Tonight’s coin toss is sponsored by [Vendor Name], providing quality support for our team and community."

Includes *Touchdown Club Package

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Pride Pack Travel T-Shirt Sponsor item
Pride Pack Travel T-Shirt Sponsor
$2,000

Pride Pack Travel T-Shirt Sponsor
Package
Includes Touchdown Club + Announcement at ALL home games
● Shared game sponsor – game of your choice
● Full-page COLOR advertisement in football program
● front cover of the Program
● Game ball sponsor – game of your choice
● Advertisement on our Webpage www.qtownpantherfootball.com

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Touchdown Club with Inside Front Cover
Free

Package Includes: ● Shared game sponsor – game of your choice
● Full-page COLOR advertisement in football program
● Front Cover of the Program
● Game ball sponsor – game of your choice
● Advertisement on our Webpage www.qtownpantherfootball.com

Touchdown Club with Inside Back Cover
$1,000

Package Includes: ● Shared game sponsor – game of your choice
● Full-page COLOR advertisement in football program
● front cover of the Program
● Game ball sponsor – game of your choice
● Advertisement on our Webpage www.qtownpantherfootball.com

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Touchdown Club with Back Cover
Free

Package Includes: ● Shared game sponsor – game of your choice
● Full-page COLOR advertisement in football program
● front cover of the Program
● Game ball sponsor – game of your choice
● Advertisement on our Webpage www.qtownpantherfootball.com

Touchdown Club with Souvenir Helmet item
Touchdown Club with Souvenir Helmet
$1,000

Package Includes: ● Shared game sponsor – game of your choice
● Full-page COLOR advertisement in football program
● Front Cover of the Program
● Game ball sponsor – game of your choice
● Advertisement on our Webpage www.qtownpantherfootball.com Souvenir Team Helmet to display at business

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Touchdown Club
$500

Package Includes:
● Shared game sponsor – game of your choice
● Full-page COLOR advertisement in football program
● Game ball sponsor – game of your choice
● Advertisement on our Webpage www.qtownpantherfootball.com

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Full Page Program Advertisement - Color item
Full Page Program Advertisement - Color
$300

Includes advertisement on our website

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Half Page Program Advertisement (color) item
Half Page Program Advertisement (color)
$200
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Quarter Page Program Advertisement (color) item
Quarter Page Program Advertisement (color)
$100
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Business Card Program Advertisement (color) item
Business Card Program Advertisement (color)
$100
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Advertisement on our website (www.qtownpantherfootball.com) item
Advertisement on our website (www.qtownpantherfootball.com)
$50
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Personalized Jersey item
Personalized Jersey
$250

Show your Panther Pride with a custom game day football jersey to display at your business. *Image is for illustrative purposes only

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Game Ball Sponsor (game of your choice) item
Game Ball Sponsor (game of your choice)
$250
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