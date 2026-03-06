Hosted by

Quakertown Panther Football Booster Club

About this event

Quakertown Panther Football Golf Outing

3243 Gehman Rd

Barto, PA 19504, USA

Early Bird Foursome Rate
$500

Includes:⛳🏈 4 Golfers per Team, Early Bird Rate before August 1st.

  • Green fees and cart rental
  • Snacks before and during tournament
  • Lunch after tournament
  • All beverages throughout the event
  • Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd


Early Bird Foursome + Hole Sponsor
$600

Includes:⛳🏈 4 Golfers per Team, Before August 1st


Thank you for supporting the Quakertown Football Golf Outing! Please send your image to [email protected]

  • Green fees and cart rental
  • Snacks before and during tournament
  • Lunch after tournament
  • All beverages throughout the event
  • Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd
Foursome Rate (After July 31st)
$600

Includes:⛳🏈 4 Golfers per Team, after July 31st Price!

  • Green fees and cart rental
  • Snacks before and during tournament
  • Lunch after tournament
  • All beverages throughout the event
  • Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd
Foursome + Hole Sponsor (After July 31st)
$700

Includes:⛳🏈 4 Golfers per Team, after July 31st Price!


Thank you for supporting the Quakertown Football Golf Outing! Please send your image to [email protected]

  • Green fees and cart rental
  • Snacks before and during tournament
  • Lunch after tournament
  • All beverages throughout the event
  • Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd
Sponsor Hole
$200

Thank you for supporting the Quakertown Football Golf Outing! Please send your image to [email protected]

Lunch Guest
$35

Rather have lunch with the cool kids! Come to the golf course at 1pm for lunch and raffle baskets!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!