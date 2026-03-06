Quakertown Panther Football Golf Outing

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About this event
Includes:⛳🏈 4 Golfers per Team, Early Bird Rate before August 1st.
Includes:⛳🏈 4 Golfers per Team, Before August 1st
Thank you for supporting the Quakertown Football Golf Outing! Please send your image to [email protected]
Includes:⛳🏈 4 Golfers per Team, after July 31st Price!
Includes:⛳🏈 4 Golfers per Team, after July 31st Price!
Thank you for supporting the Quakertown Football Golf Outing! Please send your image to [email protected]
Thank you for supporting the Quakertown Football Golf Outing! Please send your image to [email protected]
Rather have lunch with the cool kids! Come to the golf course at 1pm for lunch and raffle baskets!
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