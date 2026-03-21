Hosted by

Quakertown Panther Football Booster Club

About this event

Quakertown Panther Football Golf Outing Sponsorship Package

3243 Gehman Rd

Barto, PA 19504, USA

Gold Sponsor ⛳🏈
$5,000

Includes:

  • Foursome Included: One complimentary golf foursome.
  • Premier Branding: Two large logo on event banner and all digital media.
  • Exclusive Signage: Individual signage at Registration and the Putting Green.
  • Public Recognition: Special mention during the awards dinner and trophy presentation.

Also:

Green fees and cart rental

Snacks before and during tournament

Lunch after tournament

All beverages throughout the event



Silver Sponsorship⛳🏈
$2,500

Includes:

  • Foursome Included: One complimentary golf foursome.
  • Event Branding: One logo on event banner and all digital media.

Also:

Green fees and cart rental

Snacks before and during tournament

Lunch after tournament

All beverages throughout the event

Bronze Sponsorship⛳🏈
$1,000

Includes:

  • Event Branding: One logo on event banner

Also:

Green fees and cart rental

Snacks before and during tournament

Lunch after tournament

All beverages throughout the event

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