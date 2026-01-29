Love Potion No. 13 Silent Auction

There are 5 sets of 2 tickets available for this event.





Join Mark & Mary McKinney Flaherty for a gracious 6 course dinner, prepared by Mark in their home in the Park Mansions, overlooking the city.





Karla Boos and Jeffrey Carpenter will host your party of 10 for dinner with wine and non-alcoholic beverage pairings, and we look forward to an evening of lively conversation and Falstaffian pleasures. Your auction prize is 2 tickets for this dinner.









Quantum friends likely know longtime collaborator Jeffrey Carpenter, recently director of Hamlet and beautifully played King Lear for the company. At Mark and Mary’s, Karla and Jeffrey will read some excerpts from The Tempest, coming this summer, in which Jeffrey will play Prospero under Karla’s direction -- her first directing credit in 4 years. For this night, they’ll offer some brief glimpse of the best parts of this magical play.





This event will be held on April 23, 2026 at Park Mansions in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh.