Quarter Auction and Raffle

About this event
Enjoy the main event and bid on the baskets of your choice. A full list of items will be available on the day of the event. Time will be given to view all the offerings prior to the start of the auction.
Increase your chances of winning by purchasing additional paddles
2 nights/2 people at a vacation home in Elkin, NC, home of the Wine Hopper vineyard tour. You don't need to be present to win. We'll call you when we pick your ticket!
Win $100 worth of Lottery tickets. Top prize as high as $1,000,000! You don't need to be present to win. We'll call you when we pick your ticket!!
Enjoy a round of golf for four at Magnolia Greens. Cart included.
Immerse yourself in the action with this brand new 40" TV Model F6000F FHD!
This Brand new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 11”, 64GB tablet has a long battery life, great sound and plenty of storage. Cover included.
For the budding musician in your life! This gently used guitar is in excellent condition. Esteban is generally considered entry-level, aimed at beginners, offering an "unmatched combination of quality craftsmanship and affordability". The package includes a case in great condition, extra strings, and picks. Valued at $150.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!