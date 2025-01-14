Quarter Century Benefit Gala

10 guest tickets *
Seating at a single reserved table *
Bottles of house wine provided
10 guest tickets *
Seating at a single reserved table *
Bottles of house wine provided
Quarter Century Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
20 guest tickets *
Seating at 2 reserved tables in prime location *
Bottles of champagne & custom dessert provided *
Feature signage & full page ad in program booklet
20 guest tickets *
Seating at 2 reserved tables in prime location *
Bottles of champagne & custom dessert provided *
Feature signage & full page ad in program booklet
Founders' Table Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
8 guest tickets *
Seating at a Founder's table *
Bottles of premium wine & custom dessert provided *
Signage & half page ad in program booklet
8 guest tickets *
Seating at a Founder's table *
Bottles of premium wine & custom dessert provided *
Signage & half page ad in program booklet
Knight in Shining Armor Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 guest tickets *
Seating at a reserved table *
8 drink tickets provided *
Signage & quarter page ad in program booklet
4 guest tickets *
Seating at a reserved table *
8 drink tickets provided *
Signage & quarter page ad in program booklet
Silver Anniversary Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
2 guest tickets *
4 drink tickets provided *
Signage & ad in program booklet
2 guest tickets *
4 drink tickets provided *
Signage & ad in program booklet
Honor an Alum
$1,000
On-stage recognition of your favorite alumnus or alumna, personal message in the program booklet & a place on his/her dance card *
NOTE * This sponsorship does not include any guest tickets; event tickets must be purchased separately.
On-stage recognition of your favorite alumnus or alumna, personal message in the program booklet & a place on his/her dance card *
NOTE * This sponsorship does not include any guest tickets; event tickets must be purchased separately.
Add a donation for Naperville Christian Academy
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!