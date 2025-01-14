Quarter Century Benefit Gala

1025 Aurora Ave

Naperville, IL 60540, USA

Individual ticket
$125
Ticket for one guest to attend
Full Table
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
10 guest tickets * Seating at a single reserved table * Bottles of house wine provided
Quarter Century Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
20 guest tickets * Seating at 2 reserved tables in prime location * Bottles of champagne & custom dessert provided * Feature signage & full page ad in program booklet
Founders' Table Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
8 guest tickets * Seating at a Founder's table * Bottles of premium wine & custom dessert provided * Signage & half page ad in program booklet
Knight in Shining Armor Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 guest tickets * Seating at a reserved table * 8 drink tickets provided * Signage & quarter page ad in program booklet
Silver Anniversary Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
2 guest tickets * 4 drink tickets provided * Signage & ad in program booklet
Honor an Alum
$1,000
On-stage recognition of your favorite alumnus or alumna, personal message in the program booklet & a place on his/her dance card * NOTE * This sponsorship does not include any guest tickets; event tickets must be purchased separately.
Add a donation for Naperville Christian Academy

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!