Quarterly Series- Burlesque Foundations Waitlist

Sunday, Jan. 25th

1:15pm - 2:45pm (90 min)





Walkin’, Talkin’ & Strippin’ is a deep dive into the fundamentals that make burlesque burlesque. From juicy bumps and slow grinds to shimmies, shakes, and a strut that turns heads, this class is all about discovering the movement, mindset, and magnetism that fuel unforgettable performers.





You’ll learn foundational burlesque vocabulary, practice walks with purpose and personality, and explore movement that feels powerful, playful, and unapologetically you. Throughout the class, Anastasia Arsenic will guide you with a focus on technique, attitude, and presence, because burlesque isn’t just about what you do, it’s about how you do it. Expect a supportive space to tap into your confidence, sensuality, and inner showstopper.