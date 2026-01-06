Quarterly Series- Burlesque Foundations Waitlist

Hosted by
Sunday, Jan. 25th
1:15pm - 2:45pm (90 min)
Walkin’, Talkin’ & Strippin’ is a deep dive into the fundamentals that make burlesque burlesque. From juicy bumps and slow grinds to shimmies, shakes, and a strut that turns heads, this class is all about discovering the movement, mindset, and magnetism that fuel unforgettable performers.
You’ll learn foundational burlesque vocabulary, practice walks with purpose and personality, and explore movement that feels powerful, playful, and unapologetically you. Throughout the class, Anastasia Arsenic will guide you with a focus on technique, attitude, and presence, because burlesque isn’t just about what you do, it’s about how you do it. Expect a supportive space to tap into your confidence, sensuality, and inner showstopper.
Sunday, Feb. 8th
1:15pm - 2:45pm (90 min)
Learn essential movements of classic burlesque and psychology of the tease, starring: Glamorous Gloves! We’ll cover classic burlesque moves as a foundation and play with imaginative ways to peel off those gloves— getting a sense of how “the strip” connects with “the tease.”
Ruby Joule will guide you through the classic techniques while exploring a repertoire of different glove reveals, bringing it all together with a short combination. Bring your own over-the-elbow gloves, or a few will be provided for class use.
Sunday, Feb. 22nd
1:15pm - 2:45pm (90 min)
Capture every moment like a striking photograph—make every second on stage unforgettable! This class hones in on the picture-perfect moments of your performance.
Imagine a photo capturing every second on stage—what story would it tell? By refining your lines, poses, and bevel, Selma Bawdy shows how you can bring clarity and depth to your character, story, and unique point of view.
Sunday, Feb. 8th
1:15pm - 3:15pm (120 min)
The Tease Lab is a sultry and playful burlesque choreography class designed for movers of all levels. Class begins with a guided warm-up, followed by a breakdown of key techniques before learning a striptease-inspired routine featuring floorwork, layered reveals, and expressive stage presence.
Kitty McSparkle will guide the class with brief discussions on intention and performance energy, helping students deepen their connection to the movement. The vibe is intimate, exploratory, and body-positive, with a focus on technique and confidence. The class concludes with an optional opportunity to record the final choreography for personal review.
Sunday, Mar. 22nd
1:15pm - 2:45pm (90 min)
Discover the fundamentals of the iconic tassel twirl in this fun technique-focused class. Whether you’re brand new or brushing up your skills, you’ll learn everything you need to get those tassels spinning with confidence and style.
Sherry Bomb will share her tips on choosing the perfect pasties and tassels for maximum rotation, including sizing, weight, materials, and adhesive options. From there, you’ll learn the foundational movements, posture, and momentum that create clean, consistent spins to mesmerize any audience and make your tassel work uniquely you.
Students can bring their own pasties (tassels with swivels are best). There will also be pasties provided for students to borrow.
