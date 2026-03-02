Q2 Series- Skills & Props

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all 6 classes:
Sunday, April 5th
1:15pm - 2:45pm (90min)
The luxurious boa—feathered or otherwise—is a staple of burlesque glamour, but it takes technique to truly bring it to life. In this movement-focused class, you’ll build foundational skills for working with non-weighted feather and lightweight boas, exploring wraps, reveals, framing, flow, and dynamic transitions. We’ll cover different types of boas used in burlesque and practice both classic and modern techniques, helping you develop control, confidence, and creative ways to generate your own signature moves.
Ruby Joule will lead students in a brief warm-up and a short combination that integrates musicality, stage presence, and storytelling, transforming your boa from a simple accessory into an expressive performance partner.
What to Bring: Boa (feather or otherwise) if you have one, yoga mat if you wish, dance heels optional.
Sunday, April 19th
1:15pm - 2:45pm (90 min)
This all-levels movement class is designed to safely increase flexibility, mobility, and strength through guided full-body stretch sequences. With an empowering, body-positive and gender-expansive approach, participants move through introductory yoga flows, light core engagement, deep stretching, and split-prep exercises. Modifications are offered throughout to accommodate a wide range of mobility levels, while offering opportunities for challenge and growth.
With a supportive, interactive environment, Alexander the Great will share his bendy expertise on how to properly engage muscles, deepen stretches safely, and build sustainable flexibility to support and expand movement repertoire.
What to Bring: Comfortable or form fitting clothes, yoga mats, and a water bottle!
Sunday, May 3rd
1:15pm- 3:15pm (120 min)
Twirl into the world of elegance, grace, and timeless allure of the feather fan dance! Explore the different facets of this iconic skill as we dive into grips, positions, and storytelling techniques to bring your fantasy to life. Through sweeping movements, smooth transitions, and the art of the tease, you'll learn to handle your fans with poise and purpose.
This class will teach you how to move with confidence, master classic fan techniques, and create conceal-and-reveal moments that have been captivating audiences for generations. Jolie Goodnight shares her secrets to effortless stage presence and elegance. Open to all levels—no experience needed!
What to Bring: Feather or vegan fans (extras will be available to borrow). Dance heels are optional, and knee pads if desired
Sunday, May 31st
1:15pm- 3:15pm (120 min)
Take your throne, and get ready to tease! This chair-based burlesque fusion class blends accessible chair dance technique while exploring expressive performance and playful tease. Students will build skills in balance, shapes, transitions, and technical chair control. A guided warm-up and targeted drills break down movement mechanics step-by-step, ensuring options and progressions for a range of experience levels.
With guidance from Kitty McSparkles extensive acro-chair experience, students will apply their skills with choreography that emphasizes musicality, stage presence, and intentional tease. With a focus on safety and performance quality, students will leave with stronger chair fundamentals and the confidence to command their throne with control and flair.
What to Bring: Form-fitting clothing or leggings that support safe chair work, layers also recommended for optional reveals. Knee pads are recommended for comfort during transitions. Dance heels are optional (choose footwear you feel stable moving in)
Sunday, June 14th
3:15pm - 2:45pm (90min)
Float, swirl, and reveal! In this movement-based burlesque class, you'll learn how to work with flowy robes, dramatic dusters, and other glamorous outerwear to add elegance and drama to your act. From soft romantic reveals to high-energy fabric play, we’ll explore how to use your robe as an extension of your performance.
Known for her bombastic fabric work, Sherry Bomb shares her 15 years of experience to help you harness the full impact of your costumes on stage. Perfect for all levels, this class blends technique, stage presence, and a whole lot of dreamy fun! Bring your favorite robe, duster, or flowing garment and get ready to twirl like you mean it!
What to Bring: Any robe, duster, or flowing garment, extras will available for use.
Sunday, June 28th
1:15pm - 2:45pm (90 min)
Grab your knee pads and leave your inhibitions at the door, this class teaches the art of f#*king the floor. Through guided drills, learn to command the floor with fluid movements, transitions, and techniques that bring out the seductive energy within. Emphasis is placed on body awareness, weight distribution, and safe mechanics so you can move with both power and intention.
Whether you’re new to floorwork or looking to refine your skills, Anastasia Arsenic will provide accessible tools to own your space and confidently express yourself through musicality, and expressive confidence —unlocking your inner vixen and transforming the floor into your stage.
What to Bring: Knee pads
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