Q2 Series- Skills & Props

Sunday, April 5th

1:15pm - 2:45pm (90min)





The luxurious boa—feathered or otherwise—is a staple of burlesque glamour, but it takes technique to truly bring it to life. In this movement-focused class, you’ll build foundational skills for working with non-weighted feather and lightweight boas, exploring wraps, reveals, framing, flow, and dynamic transitions. We’ll cover different types of boas used in burlesque and practice both classic and modern techniques, helping you develop control, confidence, and creative ways to generate your own signature moves.





Ruby Joule will lead students in a brief warm-up and a short combination that integrates musicality, stage presence, and storytelling, transforming your boa from a simple accessory into an expressive performance partner.





What to Bring: Boa (feather or otherwise) if you have one, yoga mat if you wish, dance heels optional.