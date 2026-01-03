Quarterly Series- Virtual Passes

Hosted by
Sunday, Feb. 22nd
1:15pm - 2:45pm (90 min)
Capture every moment like a striking photograph—make every second on stage unforgettable! This class hones in on the picture-perfect moments of your performance.
Imagine a photo capturing every second on stage—what story would it tell? By refining your lines, poses, and bevel, Selma Bawdy shows how you can bring clarity and depth to your character, story, and unique point of view.
Sunday, Feb. 8th
1:15pm - 3:15pm (120 min)
The Tease Lab is a sultry and playful burlesque choreography class designed for movers of all levels. Class begins with a guided warm-up, followed by a breakdown of key techniques before learning a striptease-inspired routine featuring floorwork, layered reveals, and expressive stage presence.
Kitty McSparkle will guide the class with brief discussions on intention and performance energy, helping students deepen their connection to the movement. The vibe is intimate, exploratory, and body-positive, with a focus on technique and confidence. The class concludes with an optional opportunity to record the final choreography for personal review.
