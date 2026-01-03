Quarterly Series- Virtual Passes

Sunday, Feb. 22nd

1:15pm - 2:45pm (90 min)





Capture every moment like a striking photograph—make every second on stage unforgettable! This class hones in on the picture-perfect moments of your performance.





Imagine a photo capturing every second on stage—what story would it tell? By refining your lines, poses, and bevel, Selma Bawdy shows how you can bring clarity and depth to your character, story, and unique point of view.