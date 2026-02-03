Quarterly Tuition Payments For Registered Dancers

Wednesdays 6:15-8:30

Intermediate III/Advanced Ballet is for teens and adults with at least three-four years of recent ballet training, who have reached an advanced-intermediate or advanced level of training. Students should have a strong grasp of ballet technique and vocabulary. Advanced Ballet students are urged to take at least two ballet classes per week in order to develop and sustain the strength and technique needed for advanced level classes. Wednesday is the Base class for teens; additional Monday/Thursday/Saturday classes may be taken using Discount Ballet Card.





Pointe: Intermediate & Advanced classes include pre-Pointe/Pointe, depending on student’s level. Students considering or continuing pointe work must take at least two ballet classes/ week. Readiness for pointe will be based on individual assessments, with student’s health & safety as the primary concern. Please contact Sharon Tolczyk for more info.









Tuition is paid Quarterly

Quarter 4 Runs: 3/9/26-5/9/26