Quarterly Tuition Payments For Registered Dancers

Offered by
Wednesdays 3:45-4:30
Ages 5-6 (must be age 5 by 10/1/25)
Pre-Ballet is a fun introduction to basic foundations of ballet. Classes will include stretching exercises to build body-awareness, elementary ballet steps, fun exercises to develop musicality, and improvisation to nurture the use of imagination and music interpretation in dance.
Class is limited to 9 students.
Tuition is Paid Quarterly
Quarter 3 Runs: 1/5/26-3/9/26
Wednesdays 3:45-4:30
Ages 5-6 (must be age 5 by 10/1/25)
Pre-Ballet is a fun introduction to basic foundations of ballet. Classes will include stretching exercises to build body-awareness, elementary ballet steps, fun exercises to develop musicality, and improvisation to nurture the use of imagination and music interpretation in dance.
Class is limited to 9 students.
Tuition is Paid Quarterly
Quarter 4 Runs: 3/9/26-5/9/26
Wednesdays 4:45-5:30
Ages 6 – 7 (must be age 6 by 9/1/25)
For students with or without previous dance experience. This class introduces beginning ballet technique while continuing with fun and creative movement exercises to develop strength, musicality, and expressive and exciting dancing!
Class is limited to 9 students.
Tuition is Paid Quarterly
Quarter 3 Runs: 1/5/26-3/9/26
Wednesdays 4:45-5:30
Ages 6 – 7 (must be age 6 by 9/1/25)
For students with or without previous dance experience. This class introduces beginning ballet technique while continuing with fun and creative movement exercises to develop strength, musicality, and expressive and exciting dancing!
Class is limited to 9 students.
Tuition is Paid Quarterly
Quarter 4 Runs: 3/9/26-5/9/26
Tuesdays 3:45-4:45
Ages 6 – 8 with previous training; placement required
Ballet B is for students with at least one or two years of recent ballet training, or older beginning students. Classes focus on building strength, proper placement & alignment, flexibility, good ballet technique, as well as musicality and expressive movement in a fun and supportive class environment.
Class is limited to 9 students.
Tuition is Paid Quarterly
Quarter 3 Runs: 1/5/26-3/9/26
Tuesdays 3:45-4:45
Ages 6 – 8 with previous training; placement required
Ballet B is for students with at least one or two years of recent ballet training, or older beginning students. Classes focus on building strength, proper placement & alignment, flexibility, good ballet technique, as well as musicality and expressive movement in a fun and supportive class environment.
Class is limited to 9 students.
Tuition is Paid Quarterly
Quarter 4 Runs: 3/9/26-5/9/26
Mondays 3:45-4:45
Ages ~ 8-11 with previous training; placement required
Ballet III is for students with one or more years of recent ballet training. Classes focus on building strength, proper placement & alignment, flexibility, good ballet technique, as well as musicality and expressive movement in a fun and supportive class environment. Ballet III students have the option of enrolling in a second class/week.
Tuition is paid quarterly.
Quarter 3 Runs: 1/5/26-3/9/26
Mondays 3:45-4:45
Ages ~ 8-11 with previous training; placement required
Ballet III is for students with one or more years of recent ballet training. Classes focus on building strength, proper placement & alignment, flexibility, good ballet technique, as well as musicality and expressive movement in a fun and supportive class environment. Ballet III students have the option of enrolling in a second class/week.
Tuition is paid quarterly.
Quarter 4 Runs: 3/9/26-5/9/26
Thursdays 4:55-6:10
Ages ~ 8-11 with previous training; placement required
Ballet IV is for students with at least two or three years of recent ballet training. Classes focus on building strength, proper placement & alignment, flexibility, good ballet technique, increasing ballet vocabulary, as well as musicality and expressive movement in a fun and supportive class environment. Ballet IV also includes pre-pointe exercises. This year, Ballet IV will include Character Dance; see Class Attire for info on Character shoes. Ballet IV students have the option of enrolling in a second class/week.
Tuition is paid quarterly.
Quarter 3 Runs: 1/5/26-3/9/26
Thursdays 4:55-6:10
Ages ~ 8-11 with previous training; placement required
Ballet IV is for students with at least two or three years of recent ballet training. Classes focus on building strength, proper placement & alignment, flexibility, good ballet technique, increasing ballet vocabulary, as well as musicality and expressive movement in a fun and supportive class environment. Ballet IV also includes pre-pointe exercises. This year, Ballet IV will include Character Dance; see Class Attire for info on Character shoes. Ballet IV students have the option of enrolling in a second class/week.
Tuition is paid quarterly.
Quarter 4 Runs: 3/9/26-5/9/26
Mondays 4:55-6:10
Ages ~ 9+ with previous training; placement required
Ballet IV/V is a children’s intermediate level ballet class for students with a solid foundation of recent ballet training. This class focuses on building ballet technique, strength, and vocabulary and will include pre-pointe exercises to build strength for future pointe work, as well as Character Dance. Ballet V students have the option of enrolling in a second class/week, which is strongly encouraged.
Tuition is paid quarterly.
Quarter 3 Runs: 1/5/26-3/9/26
Mondays 4:55-6:10
Ages ~ 9+ with previous training; placement required
Ballet IV/V is a children’s intermediate level ballet class for students with a solid foundation of recent ballet training. This class focuses on building ballet technique, strength, and vocabulary and will include pre-pointe exercises to build strength for future pointe work, as well as Character Dance. Ballet V students have the option of enrolling in a second class/week, which is strongly encouraged.
Tuition is paid quarterly.
Quarter 4 Runs: 3/9/26-5/9/26
Tuesdays 5:00-6:15
Ages ~ 11 & up, with previous training; placement required
Intermediate I & II are intermediate level ballet classes for students with a solid foundation of recent ballet training. This class focuses on building ballet technique, strength, and vocabulary and will include pre-pointe exercises to build strength for future pointe work, or beginning pointe for students on pointe. Intermediate I & II will have Modern Dance once/month. Placement by S. Tolczyk required.
Tuition Paid Quarterly
Quarter 3 Runs: 1/5/26-3/9/26
Tuesdays 5:00-6:15
Ages ~ 11 & up, with previous training; placement required
Intermediate I & II are intermediate level ballet classes for students with a solid foundation of recent ballet training. This class focuses on building ballet technique, strength, and vocabulary and will include pre-pointe exercises to build strength for future pointe work, or beginning pointe for students on pointe. Intermediate I & II will have Modern Dance once/month. Placement by S. Tolczyk required.
Tuition Paid Quarterly
Quarter 4 Runs: 3/9/26-5/9/26
Thursdays 6:05-7:35
Ages ~ 11 & up, with previous training; placement required
Intermediate I & II are intermediate level ballet classes for students with a solid foundation of recent ballet training. This class focuses on building ballet technique, strength, and vocabulary and will include pre-pointe exercises to build strength for future pointe work, or beginning pointe for students on pointe. Intermediate I & II will have Modern Dance once/month. Placement by S. Tolczyk required.
Tuition Paid Quarterly
Quarter 3 Runs: 1/5/26-3/9/26
Thursdays 6:05-7:35
Ages ~ 11 & up, with previous training; placement required
Intermediate I & II are intermediate level ballet classes for students with a solid foundation of recent ballet training. This class focuses on building ballet technique, strength, and vocabulary and will include pre-pointe exercises to build strength for future pointe work, or beginning pointe for students on pointe. Intermediate I & II will have Modern Dance once/month. Placement by S. Tolczyk required.
Tuition Paid Quarterly
Quarter 4 Runs: 3/9/26-5/9/26
Wednesdays 6:15-7:35
Intermediate III/Advanced Ballet is for teens and adults with at least three-four years of recent ballet training, who have reached an advanced-intermediate or advanced level of training. Students should have a strong grasp of ballet technique and vocabulary. Advanced Ballet students are urged to take at least two ballet classes per week in order to develop and sustain the strength and technique needed for advanced level classes. Wednesday is the Base class for teens; additional Monday/Thursday/Saturday classes may be taken using Discount Ballet Card.
Pointe: Intermediate & Advanced classes include pre-Pointe/Pointe, depending on student’s level. Students considering or continuing pointe work must take at least two ballet classes/ week. Readiness for pointe will be based on individual assessments, with student’s health & safety as the primary concern. Please contact Sharon Tolczyk for more info.
Tuition is paid Quarterly
Quarter 3 Runs: 1/5/26-3/9/26
Wednesdays 6:15-8:30
Intermediate III/Advanced Ballet is for teens and adults with at least three-four years of recent ballet training, who have reached an advanced-intermediate or advanced level of training. Students should have a strong grasp of ballet technique and vocabulary. Advanced Ballet students are urged to take at least two ballet classes per week in order to develop and sustain the strength and technique needed for advanced level classes. Wednesday is the Base class for teens; additional Monday/Thursday/Saturday classes may be taken using Discount Ballet Card.
Pointe: Intermediate & Advanced classes include pre-Pointe/Pointe, depending on student’s level. Students considering or continuing pointe work must take at least two ballet classes/ week. Readiness for pointe will be based on individual assessments, with student’s health & safety as the primary concern. Please contact Sharon Tolczyk for more info.
Tuition is paid Quarterly
Quarter 4 Runs: 3/9/26-5/9/26
For Students Taking a Second Ballet III/IV/V/Int 1 Class
Quarter 3 Runs: 1/5/26-3/9/26
For Students Taking a Second Ballet III/IV/V/Int 1 Class
Quarter 4 Runs: 3/9/26-5/9/26
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!