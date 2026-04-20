Hosted by

Coastal Harmony Region 9 Sweet Adelines International

About this event

Chorus & Quartet Photograph Orders- Singing Away in Margaritaville Region 9 Contest

11x14 Photo
$20

Available for chorus photos only. Price includes shipping.

8x10 Photo
$15

Available for both chorus and quartet photos. Price includes shipping.

5x7 Photo
$10

Available for both chorus and quartet photos. Not recommended for groups larger than 20 members. Price includes shipping.

4 Wallet Size Photos
$8

Available for quartet photos only. Price includes shipping.

Digital Download of Portraits
$25

Digital download of either your chorus or quartet's formal photographer session photos.

Digital Download of Candid Photos
$10

Digital download of either your chorus or quartet's candid photos from your performance.

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