Quechee Sponsor Page

45 Deweys Mills Rd

White River Junction, VT 05001, USA

Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$2,000
Includes free tent in prominent view, Sponsor's banner displayed, 8 Patrons Tickets for lunch and all day refreshments, full page ad in program, on web and in Facebook announcements. VIP parking and golf cart shuttle.
Gold Medal item
Gold Medal
$1,500
Includes your group’s banner displayed at the games by the main arena, 4 patron passes, VIP parking, half page advertising space in program and on our website, and free tent space!
Silver Medal item
Silver Medal
$1,000
Includes your group’s banner displayed at the games by the main arena, 2 patron passes, VIP parking, half-page advertising space in program and on our website, and free tent space.
Bronze Medal item
Bronze Medal
$500
Includes your group’s banner displayed at the games by the main arena, 2 patron passes, VIP parking, advertising space in program and on our website.
Patron x2 item
Patron x2
$200
Special rate for 2 patrons passes. Patron passes give guests access to the patron tent with all-day refreshments, lunch and a front-row view of the main arena where massed bands and the band competitions will be taking place. Also includes VIP parking.
Patron item
Patron
$125
Includes a patron pass. Patron passes give guests access to the patron tent with all-day refreshments, lunch and a front-row view of the main arena where massed bands and the band competitions will be taking place. Also includes VIP parking.

