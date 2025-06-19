Quechee Sponsor Page

Includes free tent in prominent view, Sponsor's banner displayed, 8 Patrons Tickets for lunch and all day refreshments, full page ad in program, on web and in Facebook announcements. VIP parking and golf cart shuttle.
Includes free tent in prominent view, Sponsor's banner displayed, 8 Patrons Tickets for lunch and all day refreshments, full page ad in program, on web and in Facebook announcements. VIP parking and golf cart shuttle.
Gold Medal
$1,500
groupTicketCaption
Includes your group’s banner displayed at the games by the main arena, 4 patron passes, VIP parking, half page advertising space in program and on our website, and free tent space!
Includes your group’s banner displayed at the games by the main arena, 4 patron passes, VIP parking, half page advertising space in program and on our website, and free tent space!
Silver Medal
$1,000
groupTicketCaption
Includes your group’s banner displayed at the games by the main arena, 2 patron passes, VIP parking, half-page advertising space in program and on our website, and free tent space.
Includes your group’s banner displayed at the games by the main arena, 2 patron passes, VIP parking, half-page advertising space in program and on our website, and free tent space.
Bronze Medal
$500
groupTicketCaption
Includes your group’s banner displayed at the games by the main arena, 2 patron passes, VIP parking, advertising space in program and on our website.
Includes your group’s banner displayed at the games by the main arena, 2 patron passes, VIP parking, advertising space in program and on our website.
Patron x2
$200
groupTicketCaption
Special rate for 2 patrons passes. Patron passes give guests access to the patron tent with all-day refreshments, lunch and a front-row view of the main arena where massed bands and the band competitions will be taking place. Also includes VIP parking.
Special rate for 2 patrons passes. Patron passes give guests access to the patron tent with all-day refreshments, lunch and a front-row view of the main arena where massed bands and the band competitions will be taking place. Also includes VIP parking.
Patron
$125
Includes a patron pass. Patron passes give guests access to the patron tent with all-day refreshments, lunch and a front-row view of the main arena where massed bands and the band competitions will be taking place. Also includes VIP parking.
Includes a patron pass. Patron passes give guests access to the patron tent with all-day refreshments, lunch and a front-row view of the main arena where massed bands and the band competitions will be taking place. Also includes VIP parking.