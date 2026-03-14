Queen Anne Cooperative Preschool's Silent Auction

Enjoy a full month of unlimited access to everything Flow Fitness has to offer. This membership includes unlimited gym access and unlimited group fitness classes, so you can move, sweat, and recover as often as you’d like. You’ll also receive dual-club access to both our South Lake Union and Fremont locations, giving you flexibility to work out wherever it’s most convenient. At our SLU location, take advantage of additional wellness amenities including the sauna and a Fit3D body scan to track your progress. To help you get started, this package also includes one fitness consultation with a personal trainer, where you can discuss your goals, receive guidance on workouts, and create a plan to make the most of your month.

Includes: 1 Month Unlimited Gym Access Unlimited Group Fitness Classes Dual Club Access (SLU & Fremont) Sauna Access (SLU) Fit3D Body Scan (SLU) 1 Fitness Consultation with a Personal Trainer





Must be redeemed by 6/1/26. Winner must create or maintain an active Flow Fitness account and sign all standard facility waivers and agreements before activating the membership. Member is responsible for any applicable studio fees, including but not limited to late cancellations, class no-show fees, or other policy-related charges incurred during the membership period. Membership use is subject to Flow Fitness policies, class capacity limits, and standard facility rules. To redeem, email [email protected] with requested start date.