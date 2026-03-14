Queen Anne Cooperative Preschool's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Choose any 1–2 animals for an original watercolor painting just for your kid(s)—or a grown-up who loves animals! This one-of-a-kind piece will make a sweet addition to a bedroom, nursery, or play space.
Painting size flexible, largest size available is 8 × 10 inches.
Introduction to artist will be made after bidding is completed to receive item.
Starting bid
Early childhood is a wonderful time to be immersed in the basic elements of music – melody, rhythm, and playful improvisation. MiniMeter is a place to sing, move, and play a variety instruments. Join us for one month of weekly 45 minute classes on Tuesdays at 10:30am or 11:30am!
Introduction with Meter Music School will be made after auction is completed.
Starting bid
Receive a 90 Minute acupuncture treatment from Maria Portnaya at Ageless Acupuncture.
Winner will be introduced to Maria after auction is completed.
Starting bid
Receive a 30 Minute Gua Sha facial treatment from Maria Portnaya at Ageless Acupuncture.
Winner will be introduced to Maria after auction is completed.
Starting bid
Spend a summer day with Teacher Tamara doing your favorite things. So many fun things to do! From playing at your child's favorite playground, to taking the bus to the Seattle Center - endless options!
Playdates are about 4 hours and full of fun. We will customize it to fit your kiddo. Winner will be contacted by Teacher Tamara to coordinate a playdate.
Starting bid
Joule is the James Beard nominated Korean-fusion steakhouse offering Asian-Northwest eats amid handmade wallpaper & communal seating.
Winner will receive gift card in class week of 3/16.
Starting bid
Enjoy a full month of unlimited access to everything Flow Fitness has to offer. This membership includes unlimited gym access and unlimited group fitness classes, so you can move, sweat, and recover as often as you’d like. You’ll also receive dual-club access to both our South Lake Union and Fremont locations, giving you flexibility to work out wherever it’s most convenient. At our SLU location, take advantage of additional wellness amenities including the sauna and a Fit3D body scan to track your progress. To help you get started, this package also includes one fitness consultation with a personal trainer, where you can discuss your goals, receive guidance on workouts, and create a plan to make the most of your month.
Includes: 1 Month Unlimited Gym Access Unlimited Group Fitness Classes Dual Club Access (SLU & Fremont) Sauna Access (SLU) Fit3D Body Scan (SLU) 1 Fitness Consultation with a Personal Trainer
Must be redeemed by 6/1/26. Winner must create or maintain an active Flow Fitness account and sign all standard facility waivers and agreements before activating the membership. Member is responsible for any applicable studio fees, including but not limited to late cancellations, class no-show fees, or other policy-related charges incurred during the membership period. Membership use is subject to Flow Fitness policies, class capacity limits, and standard facility rules. To redeem, email [email protected] with requested start date.
Starting bid
Winner will receive gift card in coop class week of 3/16.
Starting bid
Winner will receive gift card in coop class week of 3/16.
Starting bid
Spend a day at the nationally award-winning Woodland Park Zoo, located just 10 minutes north of downtown Seattle, Washington. This lush 92-acre urban oasis features more than 800 animals representing over 230 species from around the globe.
Include four (4) single-use all-ages day passes to Woodland Park Zoo.
Starting bid
Private Chef, Jada Nye, is QACP Co-Chair and Tots Mom. Prior to becoming a Mom she spent her career as a resort Chef de Cuisine and seasonal yacht chef on luxury private cruises in the PNW and Alaska. Since becoming a Mom, Jada is a private chef for several clients in the Seattle area where she focuses on catering custom menus for busy families including specialty diets.
You are bidding on 13 months of baked goods delivered to your door. Examples of monthly offerings might include fresh made cookies, cakes, pies, breads, muffins, rolls, and other sweet and savory treats. Special requests honored when possible.
Winner to be introduced to Jada for scheduling once auction is complete on the next business day.
Starting bid
Saturday April 26th 10-11:30a
Check our Queen Anne's newest flower shop at 618 W McGraw! Attend a flower arrangement class and take home a beautiful vased floral piece! Snacks and beverages provided for a fun time.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!