Queen Charlotte Chorus Dues Payments

About the memberships
No expiration
Single Month Dues for full members
No expiration
Single Month Dues for Associate Members
No expiration
Single month dues for members whose primary chorus is not Queen Charlotte
No expiration
International and Regional Upfront Dues to join Queen Charlotte Chorus
Renews monthly
Continuous Monthly Dues for Full Members
Renews monthly
Continuous monthly dues payments for Associate Members
Renews monthly
Continuous monthly dues payments for members whose primary chorus is not Queen Charlotte
No expiration
Initiation fees for members whose primary chapter is not Queen Charlotte and whose primary chapter is not in Region 14
$
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