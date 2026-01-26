Queen Charlotte Chorus Chapter of Sweet Adelines International

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Queen Charlotte Chorus Chapter of Sweet Adelines International

About the memberships

Queen Charlotte Chorus Dues Payments

One Month Full Membership Dues
$40

No expiration

Single Month Dues for full members

One Month Associate Membership Dues
$25

No expiration

Single Month Dues for Associate Members

One Month Secondary Chapter Membership Dues
$20

No expiration

Single month dues for members whose primary chorus is not Queen Charlotte

New Member Initiation Fee
$250

No expiration

International and Regional Upfront Dues to join Queen Charlotte Chorus

Subscription for Monthly dues for Regular Members
$40

Renews monthly

Continuous Monthly Dues for Full Members

Subscription for Monthly dues for Associate Members
$25

Renews monthly

Continuous monthly dues payments for Associate Members

Subscription for Monthly Dues for Secondary Chapter Members
$20

Renews monthly

Continuous monthly dues payments for members whose primary chorus is not Queen Charlotte

Initiation Fees - Chapter Only
$125

No expiration

Initiation fees for members whose primary chapter is not Queen Charlotte and whose primary chapter is not in Region 14

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