Fountain of Youth Career Development Center

Hosted by

Fountain of Youth Career Development Center

About this event

Queen City Elite Football Training

Enderly Park

Charlotte, NC 28208, USA

General Admission
$125

The Queen City Elite Football Camp is more than just a training experience—it’s a movement dedicated to developing young athletes both on and off the field. Hosted in partnership with Fountain of Youth Career Development Center, this camp is designed to provide elite-level coaching, mentorship, and real opportunities for growth.

Why We’re Fundraising:

Your support helps us provide access to athletes who may not otherwise have the opportunity to participate. Donations go toward:


  • Camp scholarships for underserved youth
  • Equipment and training resources
  • Facility and operational costs
  • Expanding our programs to reach more communities



Add a donation for Fountain of Youth Career Development Center

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!