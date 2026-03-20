Queen City Elite Football Training

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About this event
The Queen City Elite Football Camp is more than just a training experience—it’s a movement dedicated to developing young athletes both on and off the field. Hosted in partnership with Fountain of Youth Career Development Center, this camp is designed to provide elite-level coaching, mentorship, and real opportunities for growth.
Why We’re Fundraising:
Your support helps us provide access to athletes who may not otherwise have the opportunity to participate. Donations go toward:
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!