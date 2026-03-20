Queen City Elite Football Training

The Queen City Elite Football Camp is more than just a training experience—it’s a movement dedicated to developing young athletes both on and off the field. Hosted in partnership with Fountain of Youth Career Development Center , this camp is designed to provide elite-level coaching, mentorship, and real opportunities for growth.

Why We’re Fundraising:

Your support helps us provide access to athletes who may not otherwise have the opportunity to participate. Donations go toward:





Camp scholarships for underserved youth

Equipment and training resources

Facility and operational costs

Expanding our programs to reach more communities







