Queen City Mutiny Charity Golf Tournament Sponsorship Packages 2026

The most prestigious sponsorship opportunity with maximum visibility and engagement.
Includes:
- Exclusive sponsorship of Hole 1 or 10 (Premier signage and branding)
- Logo on all golf balls provided to players
- Advertising airtime during the event
- Golf cart sponsorship (branding on all carts)
- Recognition as the Silent Auction Sponsor
- One team entry (4 golfers)
- Branded giveaway item for all participants (e.g., hats, towels, bags)
- VIP seating and speaking opportunity at the dinner
- Social media feature and dedicated press release
- On-site activation opportunity (booth, promotional table, or product sampling)
- Premier inclusion in all advertisements and media promotions
Keep golfers refreshed while maximizing brand exposure.
Includes:
- Exclusive Hole Sponsorship (Brand signage at an assigned hole)
- Logo on beverage table/cart and branded drink tickets
- Opportunity to host a drink station with signage
- Social media recognition
- One team entry (4 golfers)
- Recognition in event promotions leading up to the tournament
Be the star of the tournament - post-golf dinner with high-impact branding.
Includes:
- Exclusive sponsorship of Hole (Featured signage)
- Opportunity to address attendees at the dinner
- Branded dinner napkins and table signage
- VIP table at the dinner
- One team entry (4 golfers)
- Featured social media post before and after the event
- Prominent logo placement in event advertisements
Stand out by creating a unique experience at your sponsored hole.
Includes:
- Exclusive Hole Sponsorship with branding
- Ability to set up a promotional tent at the hole
- Branded contest opportunity (longest drive, closest to the pin, etc.)
- Company representative at the hole to engage with golfers
- One individual golfer entry
- Inclusion in event advertisements
A great way to show your support and receive event recognition.
Includes:
- Banner placement at the tournament
- Logo on event website with a link to the sponsors website
- Mention in all email communications leading up to the event
- Shared hole sponsorship with all supporting sponsors
Perfect for businesses or individuals who want to contribute and be recognized.
Includes:
- Small banner placement at the tournament
- Acknowledgment in post-event thank-you email and social media
Feature your logo on digital or printed scorecards!
Tee Sponsorship Includes custom signage at a tee
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!