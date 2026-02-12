Queen City Mutiny Charity Golf Tournament Sponsorship Packages 2026

The most prestigious sponsorship opportunity with maximum visibility and engagement.



Includes:



- Exclusive sponsorship of Hole 1 or 10 (Premier signage and branding)



- Logo on all golf balls provided to players



- Advertising airtime during the event



- Golf cart sponsorship (branding on all carts)



- Recognition as the Silent Auction Sponsor



- One team entry (4 golfers)



- Branded giveaway item for all participants (e.g., hats, towels, bags)



- VIP seating and speaking opportunity at the dinner



- Social media feature and dedicated press release



- On-site activation opportunity (booth, promotional table, or product sampling)



- Premier inclusion in all advertisements and media promotions