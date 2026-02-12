Queen City Mutiny Inc

Queen City Mutiny Charity Golf Tournament Sponsorship Packages 2026

2721 Swilcan Burns Drive

Monroe, NC 28112, USA

VIP Presenting Event Sponsor - Exclusive
$10,000

The most prestigious sponsorship opportunity with maximum visibility and engagement.

Includes:

- Exclusive sponsorship of Hole 1 or 10 (Premier signage and branding)

- Logo on all golf balls provided to players

- Advertising airtime during the event

- Golf cart sponsorship (branding on all carts)

- Recognition as the Silent Auction Sponsor

- One team entry (4 golfers)

- Branded giveaway item for all participants (e.g., hats, towels, bags)

- VIP seating and speaking opportunity at the dinner

- Social media feature and dedicated press release

- On-site activation opportunity (booth, promotional table, or product sampling)

- Premier inclusion in all advertisements and media promotions

Beverage Sponsor
$5,000

Keep golfers refreshed while maximizing brand exposure.

Includes:

- Exclusive Hole Sponsorship (Brand signage at an assigned hole)

- Logo on beverage table/cart and branded drink tickets

- Opportunity to host a drink station with signage

- Social media recognition

- One team entry (4 golfers)

- Recognition in event promotions leading up to the tournament

Pro Dinner Sponsor
$2,500

Be the star of the tournament - post-golf dinner with high-impact branding.

Includes:

- Exclusive sponsorship of Hole (Featured signage)

- Opportunity to address attendees at the dinner

- Branded dinner napkins and table signage

- VIP table at the dinner

- One team entry (4 golfers)

- Featured social media post before and after the event

- Prominent logo placement in event advertisements

QCM Hole Activation Sponsor
$2,500

Stand out by creating a unique experience at your sponsored hole.

Includes:

- Exclusive Hole Sponsorship with branding

- Ability to set up a promotional tent at the hole

- Branded contest opportunity (longest drive, closest to the pin, etc.)

- Company representative at the hole to engage with golfers

- One individual golfer entry

- Inclusion in event advertisements

QCM Supporting Sponsor
$1,500

A great way to show your support and receive event recognition.

Includes:

- Banner placement at the tournament

- Logo on event website with a link to the sponsors website

- Mention in all email communications leading up to the event

- Shared hole sponsorship with all supporting sponsors

Friend of Queen City Mutiny Sponsor
$750

Perfect for businesses or individuals who want to contribute and be recognized.

Includes:

- Small banner placement at the tournament

- Acknowledgment in post-event thank-you email and social media

Branded Scorecards - EXCLUSIVE
$1,000

Feature your logo on digital or printed scorecards!

Tee Sponsorship
$250

Tee Sponsorship Includes custom signage at a tee

