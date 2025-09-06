Queen City Sertoma's Spaghetti Dinner Silent Auction

1538 S Enterprise Ave, Springfield, MO 65807
🎁 Cardinals Basket 1
⚾ Springfield Cardinals Fan Experience
Total Value: $105
Hit a home run with this ultimate game day bundle, perfect for any baseball lover:
• 🎟️ 2 Springfield Cardinals Tickets – Sponsored by the Springfield Cardinals, enjoy a thrilling day at Hammons Field cheering on the hometown team.
• 🧍♂️ Bobblehead Set – Collectible figures to commemorate your favorite players.
• 🧢 Official Cardinals Hat – Sport your team pride in style.
• 🍿 Ballpark Snacks – Classic treats to complete your stadium experience.
Big thanks to the Springfield Cardinals for their generous ticket sponsorship—this basket is a grand slam for fans of all ages!
🎁 Cardinals Basket #2
Hit a home run with this fan-favorite bundle!
• ⚾ 2 Springfield Cardinals Game Tickets (courtesy of the Springfield Cardinals)
• 🍺 2 Yuengling Beers
• 🧢 Official Cardinals Hat
• 🍿 Game-time Snacks
Total Value: $80
Perfect for a night at the ballpark or gifting to the baseball lover in your life. Big thanks to the Springfield Cardinals for their support!
🧖♀️ Buffed to Perfection Silent Auction Box
Sponsored by Buff City Soap & Chassy Brines- Total Value- $150
Indulge in the perfect pairing of relaxation and rejuvenation with this luxurious silent auction box. Featuring handcrafted bath and body products from Buff City Soap—renowned for their plant-based ingredients and heavenly scents—alongside a massage gift certificate from Chassy Brines, this package is designed to soothe your senses and melt away stress.
Whether you’re seeking a moment of calm or gifting someone a well-deserved escape, this box delivers the ultimate self-care experience. Bid generously and let serenity come to you.
🥧 Best Pie in America Certificate
Sponsored by Village Inn — $105 Value
Satisfy your sweet tooth month after month with this delicious offer from Village Inn! This certificate entitles the recipient to one free pie per month for six months, starting in September. From classic fruit pies to rich, creamy favorites, each one is handcrafted and worthy of its title: Best Pie in America.
Generously sponsored by Village Inn, this $105 value is the perfect way to celebrate life’s little moments—one slice at a time. Bid high and let the pie parade begin!
🧺 All Things Local Basket
Celebrate Springfield’s spirit with this thoughtfully curated basket featuring hometown favorites and generous contributions from local businesses. Whether you’re indulging your sweet tooth, upgrading your sound system, or planning your next outdoor adventure, this bundle has something for everyone:
• $50 Gift Card to Mama G’s – Sponsored by Mama G’s! Enjoy delicious eats and cozy vibes at this beloved local gem.
• $30 Gift Certificate to Lavish Sound – Sponsored by Lavish Sound! Elevate your audio experience with premium gear or services.
• $10 from Bon Bon Candy House – Treat yourself to handcrafted sweets from this charming candy haven.
• $25 Bass Pro Shops Gift Card – Gear up for your next outdoor adventure with a nod to Springfield’s iconic outfitter.
Total Value: $115
This basket is a celebration of community generosity and local pride. Bid high and bid often—your support helps make a meaningful impact, and you’ll walk away with a bundle of Springfield’s best!
💘 Date Night Basket – Sponsored in Part by Jim’s
Make it a night to remember with this indulgent bundle of local flavor, sweet treats, and cinematic charm. Whether you’re planning a romantic evening or gifting someone special, this basket has everything you need for a perfect date night:
• $50 Gift Certificate to Jimm’s Steakhouse – Generously sponsored by Jim’s! Enjoy a delicious dinner at one of Springfield’s most iconic dining spots, known for its classic ambiance and mouthwatering steaks.
• Wine Carafe & Cheeseboard Set – Elegant and functional, perfect for serving your favorite wine and savory bites in style.
• Godiva Chocolate – Rich, decadent, and made for sharing—because every great date night deserves a little indulgence.
• Bottle of Wine – Unwind with a smooth pour to complement your evening.
• $15 AMC Gift Card – Catch a movie and cozy up with popcorn and big-screen magic.
Total Value: $132
This basket is a celebration of connection, comfort, and community generosity. A heartfelt thank-you to Jim’s for their sponsorship—and to you, for supporting a great cause with every bid!
🏁 Racing & Outdoors Fan Pack – Featuring Signed NASCAR Memorabilia
Rev up your bidding for this one-of-a-kind collector’s bundle that blends high-speed thrills with outdoor adventure:
• Framed NASCAR Memorabilia – A striking display featuring a signed card, official NASCAR and Team Penske branding, and a dynamic photo of the No. 2 race car in action. A must-have for any racing enthusiast or sports memorabilia collector.
• $25 Bass Pro Shops Gift Cards – Gear up for your next outdoor escape with $25 in Bass Pro credit—perfect for fishing, hiking, hunting, or simply exploring the great outdoors.
Total Value: $25 + Priceless Memorabilia
Whether you’re a die-hard NASCAR fan or just love the call of the wild, this package offers adrenaline, authenticity, and appreciation for two iconic American passions. Bid boldly—and thank you for supporting our cause!
🛁 Relax & Recharge Bundle – Featuring a Bass Pro Gift Card
Wrap yourself in comfort and treat your senses to a little indulgence with this thoughtfully curated bundle. Whether you’re gifting it or keeping it for yourself, this basket is all about slowing down and savoring the moment:
• Bath & Body Works Candle & Lotion – Pamper your skin and fill your space with soothing scents that bring the spa experience home.
• Cozy Blanket – Perfect for curling up on the couch, this ultra-soft knit blanket adds warmth and relaxation to any evening.
• Decorative Nail Stickers – Add a splash of fun and flair to your nails with easy-to-apply designs.
• $25 Bass Pro Shops Gift Card – Whether you’re planning an outdoor adventure or stocking up on gear, this card brings nature a little closer.
Total Value: $110
This basket is a gentle reminder to take care of yourself—mind, body, and spirit. Bid generously and bring home a bundle of comfort, all while supporting a meaningful cause.
