Queen City Sertoma's Spaghetti Dinner Silent Auction

🛁 Relax & Recharge Bundle – Featuring a Bass Pro Gift Card

Wrap yourself in comfort and treat your senses to a little indulgence with this thoughtfully curated bundle. Whether you’re gifting it or keeping it for yourself, this basket is all about slowing down and savoring the moment:





• Bath & Body Works Candle & Lotion – Pamper your skin and fill your space with soothing scents that bring the spa experience home.

• Cozy Blanket – Perfect for curling up on the couch, this ultra-soft knit blanket adds warmth and relaxation to any evening.

• Decorative Nail Stickers – Add a splash of fun and flair to your nails with easy-to-apply designs.

• $25 Bass Pro Shops Gift Card – Whether you’re planning an outdoor adventure or stocking up on gear, this card brings nature a little closer.









Total Value: $110





This basket is a gentle reminder to take care of yourself—mind, body, and spirit. Bid generously and bring home a bundle of comfort, all while supporting a meaningful cause.



