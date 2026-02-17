Queen of Angels Catholic Elementary

Hosted by

Queen of Angels Catholic Elementary

About this event

Queen of Angels 2026 Summer Camp

4520 N Western Ave

Chicago, IL 60625, USA

Individual Child Registration
$50

required per child once for the summer

1a: Under the Sea 7/6-7/10 (5-day) QofA- 9am-3pm item
1a: Under the Sea 7/6-7/10 (5-day) QofA- 9am-3pm
$350

3 Years Old to Rising 6th Grader

1b: Under the Sea 7/6-7/10 (3-day) QofA- 9am-3pm item
1b: Under the Sea 7/6-7/10 (3-day) QofA- 9am-3pm
$260

3 Years Old to Rising 6th Grader

Choose your three days

2a: Farm Fun 7/13-7/17 (5-day) QofA- 9am-3pm item
2a: Farm Fun 7/13-7/17 (5-day) QofA- 9am-3pm
$350

3 Years Old to Rising 6th Grader

2b: Farm Fun 7/13-7/17 (3-day) QofA- 9am-3pm item
2b: Farm Fun 7/13-7/17 (3-day) QofA- 9am-3pm
$260

3 Years Old to Rising 6th Grader


Choose your three days

Week 3a: NATURE 7/20-7/24 (5-day) QofA - 9am-3pm item
Week 3a: NATURE 7/20-7/24 (5-day) QofA - 9am-3pm
$350

3 Years Old to Rising 6th Grader

Week 3b: NATURE 7/20-7/24 (3-day) QofA - 9am-3pm item
Week 3b: NATURE 7/20-7/24 (3-day) QofA - 9am-3pm
$260

3 Years Old to Rising 6th Grader


Choose your three days

Week 4a: STEAM WEEK 7/27-7/31 (5-day) QofA- 9am-3pm item
Week 4a: STEAM WEEK 7/27-7/31 (5-day) QofA- 9am-3pm
$350

3 Years Old to Rising 6th Grader

Week 4b: STEAM WEEK 7/27-7/31 (3-day) QofA- 9am-3pm item
Week 4b: STEAM WEEK 7/27-7/31 (3-day) QofA- 9am-3pm
$260

3 Years Old to Rising 6th Grader


Choose your three days

Week 5a: OLYMPICS 8/3-8/7 (5-day) QofA - 9am-3pm item
Week 5a: OLYMPICS 8/3-8/7 (5-day) QofA - 9am-3pm
$350

3 Years Old to Rising 6th Grader

Week 5b: OLYMPICS 8/3-8/7 (3-day) QofA- 9am-3pm item
Week 5b: OLYMPICS 8/3-8/7 (3-day) QofA- 9am-3pm
$260

3 Years Old to Rising 6th Grader


Choose your three days

6a: Before/After Care (5-days) item
6a: Before/After Care (5-days)
$150

Five Days of Before (7:30-9am) and After (3-5pm) Care. Select the number of weeks you need for the summer.

6b: Before/After Care (3-days) item
6b: Before/After Care (3-days)
$90

Three Days of Before (7:30-9am) and After (3-5pm) Care. Select the number of weeks you need for the summer.

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