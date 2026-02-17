Queen of Angels 2026 Summer Camp

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About this event
required per child once for the summer
3 Years Old to Rising 6th Grader
3 Years Old to Rising 6th Grader
Choose your three days
3 Years Old to Rising 6th Grader
3 Years Old to Rising 6th Grader
Choose your three days
3 Years Old to Rising 6th Grader
3 Years Old to Rising 6th Grader
Choose your three days
3 Years Old to Rising 6th Grader
3 Years Old to Rising 6th Grader
Choose your three days
3 Years Old to Rising 6th Grader
3 Years Old to Rising 6th Grader
Choose your three days
Five Days of Before (7:30-9am) and After (3-5pm) Care. Select the number of weeks you need for the summer.
Three Days of Before (7:30-9am) and After (3-5pm) Care. Select the number of weeks you need for the summer.
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