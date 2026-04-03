Queen of Hearts Medieval Rodeo Fundraiser 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Per ticket: One meal, beverage and the show
Per ticket: One meal, beverage and the show
Benefits:
(1) Sponsorship for people who otherwise cannot afford tickets. (To be determined by Queen of Hearts).
(2) Name placement on social media outreach.
(3) Name in Program
Benefits:
(1) Two event tickets includes dinner, show & two beverages per ticket.
(2) Name placement on event t-shirts, all printed, electronic, & social media marketing.
(3) Name will appear on QOH website for one year.
(4) Name will appear in QOH Newsletters for one year.
(5) One vocal announcement during arena performance.
(6) Name in event program.
Benefits:
(1) Four event tickets includes dinner, show & two beverages per ticket.
(2) Logo placement on event t-shirts, all printed, electronic, & social media marketing.
(3) Logo will appear on QOH website for one year.
(4) Logo will appear in QOH Newsletters for one year.
(5) Banner displayed in competition arena during event (Sponsor will provide banner). (6) Two vocal announcement during arena
performance.
(7) Logo in event program.
Benefits:
(1) Eight event tickets includes dinner, show & two beverages per ticket.
(2) Prominent logo placement on event t-shirts, all printed, electronic, & social media. (3) Logo will appear on QOH website for one year.
(4) Logo will appear in QOH Newsletters for one year.
(5) Banner displayed in competition arena during event (Sponsor will provide banner). (6) Three vocal announcement during arena performance.
(7) Logo in event program.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!