Queen of Hearts Therapeutic Riding Center, Inc.

Hosted by

Queen of Hearts Therapeutic Riding Center, Inc.

About this event

Queen of Hearts Medieval Rodeo Fundraiser 2026

634 River Dr

Norco, CA 92860, USA

General Admission
$75
Available until Oct 9

Per ticket: One meal, beverage and the show

Children General Admission (4 - 12 years old)
$30
Available until Oct 9

Per ticket: One meal, beverage and the show

Sponsor a Rider & Parent (Bronze)
$250
Available until Sep 25
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Benefits:

(1) Sponsorship for people who otherwise cannot afford tickets. (To be determined by Queen of Hearts).

(2) Name placement on social media outreach.

(3) Name in Program

Pro Jouster Sponsor (Silver)
$500
Available until Sep 25
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Benefits:

(1) Two event tickets includes dinner, show & two beverages per ticket.

(2) Name placement on event t-shirts, all printed, electronic, & social media marketing.

(3) Name will appear on QOH website for one year.

(4) Name will appear in QOH Newsletters for one year.

(5) One vocal announcement during arena performance.

(6) Name in event program.

Queen's Royal Court Sponsor (Gold)
$1,500
Available until Sep 25
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Benefits:

(1) Four event tickets includes dinner, show & two beverages per ticket.

(2) Logo placement on event t-shirts, all printed, electronic, & social media marketing.

(3) Logo will appear on QOH website for one year.

(4) Logo will appear in QOH Newsletters for one year.

(5) Banner displayed in competition arena during event (Sponsor will provide banner). (6) Two vocal announcement during arena
performance.

(7) Logo in event program.

Title Event Sponsor (Platinum)
$3,500
Available until Sep 25
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Benefits:

(1) Eight event tickets includes dinner, show & two beverages per ticket.

(2) Prominent logo placement on event t-shirts, all printed, electronic, & social media. (3) Logo will appear on QOH website for one year.

(4) Logo will appear in QOH Newsletters for one year.

(5) Banner displayed in competition arena during event (Sponsor will provide banner). (6) Three vocal announcement during arena performance.

(7) Logo in event program.

Add a donation for Queen of Hearts Therapeutic Riding Center, Inc.

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