Queen's Ball

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Priority entry and reserved seating if you purchase a table.
Vendor registration includes one 6-foot draped table, electrical outlet access, and one meal. Vendors are welcome to provide promotional materials for inclusion in attendee swag bags.
Vendor registration includes one high-top round table. Vendors are welcome to provide promotional materials for inclusion in attendee swag bags.
Can't attend, but want to donate?
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