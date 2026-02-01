Peytons Promise Education Initiative

Hosted by

Peytons Promise Education Initiative

About this event

Queen's Ball

42 Century Dr

Bristol, CT 06010, USA

General Admission
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table Reservation
$750

Priority entry and reserved seating if you purchase a table.

Vendor Registration
$150

Vendor registration includes one 6-foot draped table, electrical outlet access, and one meal. Vendors are welcome to provide promotional materials for inclusion in attendee swag bags.

Mini Vendor Registration
$75

Vendor registration includes one high-top round table. Vendors are welcome to provide promotional materials for inclusion in attendee swag bags.

Donation
$25

Can't attend, but want to donate?

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