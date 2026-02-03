Hosted by

Queens Cheer Inc

About this event

Queens Cheer Annual Banquet

1250 W 119th St

Chicago, IL 60643, USA

General Admission
$65

Includes entry to the Queens Cheer 1st Annual Brunch Banquet and a full brunch meal. Celebrate our cheerleaders, enjoy the program, and be part of this special milestone event.

VIP Cheer Supporter
$85

Includes brunch meal, and an exclusive appreciation gift package curated especially for our VIP supporters. This ticket offers an elevated experience while directly supporting our athletes.

GA Brunch Table Host (Seats 9)
$585

This package is for families that want to purchase their table outright includes food and drinks.

VIP Brunch Table Host (Seats 9)
$765

This package is for families that want to purchase their table outright Includes: brunch meal, and an exclusive appreciation gift per guest.

Add a donation for Queens Cheer Inc

$

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