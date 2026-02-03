Queens Cheer Annual Banquet

About this event
Includes entry to the Queens Cheer 1st Annual Brunch Banquet and a full brunch meal. Celebrate our cheerleaders, enjoy the program, and be part of this special milestone event.
Includes brunch meal, and an exclusive appreciation gift package curated especially for our VIP supporters. This ticket offers an elevated experience while directly supporting our athletes.
This package is for families that want to purchase their table outright includes food and drinks.
This package is for families that want to purchase their table outright Includes: brunch meal, and an exclusive appreciation gift per guest.
$
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