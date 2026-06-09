Queens Cheer Inc. 2026-2027 Registration

About this event
Pay in full
Note: Competition Fees are additional to Registration Fees.
Registration and competition fees are non-refundable.
Accounts more than 30 days past due may result in suspension from performances, competitions, or team activities until arrangements are made.
Queens Cheer Inc. is committed to working with families experiencing financial hardship. Please contact Coach DQ to discuss payment arrangements.
50% Deposit
Payment 2: $219 due Sept. 1
Payment 3: $218 due Oct. 1
Note: Competition Fees are additional to Registration fees.
Registration and competitions fees are non-refundable.
Accounts more than 30 days past due may result in suspension from performances, competitions, or team activities until arrangements are made.
Queens Cheer Inc. is committed to working with families experiencing financial hardship. Please contact Coach DQ to discuss payment arrangements.
Pay in full
Note: Competition Fees are additional to Registration fees.
Registration and competition fees are non-refundable.
Accounts more than 30 days past due may result in suspension from performances, competitions, or team activities until arrangements are made.
Queens Cheer Inc. is committed to working with families experiencing financial hardship. Please contact Coach DQ to discuss payment arrangements.
50% Deposit
Payment 2: $175 due Sept. 1
Payment 3: $175 due Oct. 1
Note: Competition Fees are additional to Registration fees.
Registration and competition fees are non-refundable.
Accounts more than 30 days past due may result in suspension from performances, competitions, or team activities until arrangements are made.
Queens Cheer Inc. is committed to working with families experiencing financial hardship. Please contact Coach DQ to discuss payment arrangements.
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