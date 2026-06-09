Queens Cheer Inc

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Queens Cheer Inc

About this event

Queens Cheer Inc. 2026-2027 Registration

New Cheerleader Registration
$875

Pay in full

Note: Competition Fees are additional to Registration Fees.


Registration and competition fees are non-refundable.


Accounts more than 30 days past due may result in suspension from performances, competitions, or team activities until arrangements are made.


Queens Cheer Inc. is committed to working with families experiencing financial hardship. Please contact Coach DQ to discuss payment arrangements.

New Cheerleader Registration
$438

50% Deposit

Payment 2: $219 due Sept. 1

Payment 3: $218 due Oct. 1


Note: Competition Fees are additional to Registration fees.


Registration and competitions fees are non-refundable.


Accounts more than 30 days past due may result in suspension from performances, competitions, or team activities until arrangements are made.


Queens Cheer Inc. is committed to working with families experiencing financial hardship. Please contact Coach DQ to discuss payment arrangements.



Returning Cheerleader Registration
$700

Pay in full

Note: Competition Fees are additional to Registration fees.


Registration and competition fees are non-refundable.


Accounts more than 30 days past due may result in suspension from performances, competitions, or team activities until arrangements are made.


Queens Cheer Inc. is committed to working with families experiencing financial hardship. Please contact Coach DQ to discuss payment arrangements.

Returning Cheerleader Registration
$350

50% Deposit

Payment 2: $175 due Sept. 1

Payment 3: $175 due Oct. 1


Note: Competition Fees are additional to Registration fees.


Registration and competition fees are non-refundable.


Accounts more than 30 days past due may result in suspension from performances, competitions, or team activities until arrangements are made.


Queens Cheer Inc. is committed to working with families experiencing financial hardship. Please contact Coach DQ to discuss payment arrangements.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!