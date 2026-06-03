Queens College SEEK Program 60th Anniversary Gala

St. Albans, NY 11412
This ticket also includes sponsorship for a SEEK student. Special acknowledgement at the event.
This sponsorship includes:
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Personal or business logo featured prominently on digital and hardcopy event materials. Verbal recognition during ceremony.
Inclusion in press releases and post-event media coverage.
20 guest tickets and 10 sponsored tickets for college students and reserved seating.
This sponsorship includes:
Personal or business logo placement on event programs, and select media. Recognition in social media campaigns and newsletters.
15 guest tickets and 8 sponsored tickets for college students. Reserved seating
This sponsorship includes:
Personal or business logo on event website and promotional flyers. Mention in event announcements and thank you slides.
12 guest tickets and 6 sponsored tickets for college students. Reserved seating
This sponsorship includes:
Reserved seating for 10 guest tickets and 5 sponsored tickets for college students. Recognition on social media and event website.
This sponsorship includes:
Reserved seating for 7 guest tickets and 3 sponsored tickets for college students. Recognition on social media and event website.
This sponsorship includes:
Reserved seating for 5 guest tickets and 2 sponsored tickets for college students. Recognition on social media and event website.
We also welcome non-monetary contributions for swag bags for guest and sponsor:
Branded Products or discount coupons for services or products
We only accept paper promotions (flyers, brochure, business cards etc.) if accompanied by a discount for services offered at your business.
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