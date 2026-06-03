In the foreground, ticket prices and sponsorship information are displayed, while the background features honorees and event details for the 60th Anniversary Gala of The Percy E. Sutton SEEK Program.

Hosted by

Kappa Alpha Psi Scholarship foundation

Queens College SEEK Program 60th Anniversary Gala

Edward Davis Center 118-35 Farmers Blvd

St. Albans, NY 11412

General Admission
$60
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Student Supporter
$120

This ticket also includes sponsorship for a SEEK student. Special acknowledgement at the event.

Percy E. Sutton Sponsor
$3,000

This sponsorship includes:

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

Personal or business logo featured prominently on digital and hardcopy event materials. Verbal recognition during ceremony.

Inclusion in press releases and post-event media coverage.

20 guest tickets and 10 sponsored tickets for college students and reserved seating.

Shirley Chisholm Sponsor
$2,300

This sponsorship includes:

Personal or business logo placement on event programs, and select media. Recognition in social media campaigns and newsletters.

15 guest tickets and 8 sponsored tickets for college students. Reserved seating

David Dinkins Sponsor
$1,800

This sponsorship includes:

Personal or business logo on event website and promotional flyers. Mention in event announcements and thank you slides.

12 guest tickets and 6 sponsored tickets for college students. Reserved seating

Charles Rangel Sponsor
$1,500

This sponsorship includes:

Reserved seating for 10 guest tickets and 5 sponsored tickets for college students. Recognition on social media and event website.

Basil Patterson Sponsor
$1,000

This sponsorship includes:

Reserved seating for 7 guest tickets and 3 sponsored tickets for college students. Recognition on social media and event website.

Frank Franklin Sponsor
$700

This sponsorship includes:

Reserved seating for 5 guest tickets and 2 sponsored tickets for college students. Recognition on social media and event website.

In Kind Sponsorships
$60

We also welcome non-monetary contributions for swag bags for guest and sponsor:

Branded Products or discount coupons for services or products

We only accept paper promotions (flyers, brochure, business cards etc.) if accompanied by a discount for services offered at your business.

Add a donation for Kappa Alpha Psi Scholarship foundation

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