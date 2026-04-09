This Is 4 My Girlz, Inc.

Hosted by

This Is 4 My Girlz, Inc.

About this event

Queen’s Day Brunch

4441 Walzem Rd

San Antonio, TX 78218, USA

Individual
$15

Grants entry to the event with access to all amenities and activities.

Couple / Group of 2
$25
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This is a group ticket of (2). Grants entry to the event with access to all amenities and activities.

TI4MG "Mother"
Free

(1) complimentary entry for our youth member's mother (or grandmother, step-mother, mother-figure). Your consistent presence, participation, and support go unnoticed. On this day, we honor you!

Exclusive Member
Free

As an exclusive member of This Is 4 My Girlz, Inc., you receive complimentary entry to this event.

The Community Godmother
Free

(1) Complimentary ticket entry for our current mentors, leaders, liaisons.

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