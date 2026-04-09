Queen’s Day Brunch

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About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to all amenities and activities.
This is a group ticket of (2). Grants entry to the event with access to all amenities and activities.
(1) complimentary entry for our youth member's mother (or grandmother, step-mother, mother-figure). Your consistent presence, participation, and support go unnoticed. On this day, we honor you!
As an exclusive member of This Is 4 My Girlz, Inc., you receive complimentary entry to this event.
(1) Complimentary ticket entry for our current mentors, leaders, liaisons.
$
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