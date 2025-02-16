Queens March Silent Auction

"Play that Sax Queen" is a One-of-a-Kind Artwork by Annie Renee Harden
Description:
Women at center stage playing a saxophone in a jazz lounge. While
people are socializing and dancing in the background.
Materials used: Acrylic Paint, Plywood Board, 2x4 Wood strip backing, 3D Printed Plastic Filament Components, 3D Pen filament fillers.
"The Women Behind the Music"
$125
Starting bid
"The Women Behind the Music" is a One-of-a-Kind Artwork by Annie Renee Harden
Women peaking from behind herself singing. Imagine getting to know the real person within the singing women.
Medium/Materials Used: Acrylic Paint, 3D printed plastic filament components, & Canvas Board, 2x4 wood strip backing.
"Keys"
$200
Starting bid
"Keys" is a One-of-a-Kind Artwork by Annie Renee Harden
Women standing behind curved piano Keys attached to her hand. Representing the keys are under her control.
Medium/Materials Used: Acrylic Paint, Molding Clay, Floral Cloth Material, Canvas Board, & 2x4 wood strip backing
“My Flow”
$300
Starting bid
"My Flow" is a One-of-a-Kind Artwork by Annie Renee Harden
Women posing with a guitar while illuminating the energy of her flow.
Medium/Materials Used: Acrylic Paint, Plywood Board, 2x4 wood strip backing, Fur Cloth Material, Molding Clay, Wire, Screws & Decorative Stones.
